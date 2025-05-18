Illini now

Illinois Pole Vaulter Makes History With First Big Ten Title in Event in 31 Years

Illini sophomore Cody Johnston set a meet record in the pole vault in Friday's opening day of the 2025 Big Ten Outdoor Championships

Pranav Hegde

May 16, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Cody Johnston of Illinois wins the pole vault at 18-6 (5.64m) during the Big Ten Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Illinois men's track and field got off to an excellent start Friday at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Sophomore Cody Johnston got the party started for the Illini, finishing first in the pole vault with a meet-record 5.64m (18 feet, 6 inches).

The track men and women don't often get the same attention as the football and men's basketball programs, but Johnston's winning vault was an undeniably significant moment in Illinois athletics. Johnston is the program's first gold medalist in the event in 31 years – not since Darren McDonough placed first in 1994.

Johnston, a sophomore from Indiana, cleared the first four bars without a miss until he tried 5.54m, needing a second attempt at that height. He then cleared 5.59m on his first try, setting up an attempt at his personal record of 5.64. He just made it over on his first attempt, grazing the bar, which nevertheless held firm – making Johnston the 2025 Big Ten pole vaulting champ.

"It feels great, it's a relief," Johnston said. "I expected to win it [my] freshman year, indoor and outdoor, but I didn't come through. So I am happy I came through today."

Johnston wasn't the only Illini who made headlines on day one. On the women's side, senior Phetisang Makhethe set a South African national record of 68.66m (225 feet, 3 inches) in the hammer throw to secure a silver medal. Sophomore Sophia Beckmon (1500m) and senior Halle Hill (200m) qualified for Sunday's finals in their respective races, while freshman Melissa Wullschleger currently ranks second in the heptathlon with 3,536 points and a win in the 100m hurdles.

With several athletes already on the podium and more finalists lined up for Sunday, Illinois is building strong momentum at the conference championships. Back in Champaign, there’s growing optimism that even more gold medals are within reach.

