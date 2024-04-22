Orlando Antigua Is Back For His Second Stint With The Illinois Fighting Illini
Orlando Antigua apparently simply can't get enough of the Illinois Fighting Illini program.
On Sunday, the Illini announced they were hiring Antigua as their associate head coach. This is his second stint with the program.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Orlando back to our program," Illini coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "The addition of him to our staff is the latest step in elevating Illinois Basketball as we continue to compete for championships. Orlando is held in the highest regard in our profession and someone I have tremendous trust in. Coaching, recruiting, player development, player relationships; he is the complete package. Orlando helped us win a lot of games and cut down nets the last time around, something he has done throughout his career. We aspire to do more of that together in Champaign in the years ahead."
Antigua joins the Illini after three seasons at Kentucky. The Wildcats won at least 22 games and made the NCAA Tournament each season. Antigua should help improve an Illini program that made the Elite Eight last season, losing to eventual national champion Connecticut.
The Illini lost All-American Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins to the NBA draft. Also gone is forward Marcus Domask but the Illini returns several key players from last year's team. They have one of the top recruting classes in the nation, led by incoming freshman Morez Johnson.
He was named the state's Mr. Basketball after helping Harvey Thornton advance to the Class 8A supersectional, where they lost to Peoria Richwoods. He averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the 25-9 Wildcats.
Antigua's first stint with the Illini was from 2017-21. He played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh from 1991-95.