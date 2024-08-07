Illinois Lands In Top-10 Schools For Intriguing 2026 Tight End
Although the season is just weeks away, the Illinois football program continues to work hard on the recruiting trail.
Four-star in-state prospect J.C. Anderson revealed his top 10 programs Wednesday, which included playing for coach Bret Bielema and the Illini as a member of the 2026 class.
Anderson, listed at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, attends Mount Zion High School. He is a priority recruit for the Illini since January.
Anderson visited Champaign in April, telling 247Sports how much Illinois emphasized landing a player of his caliber. His sophomore season saw him show flashes of brilliance, catching 30 passes for 307 yards and three scores. Mount Zion finished 8-3 and earned a postseason berth.
According to Anderson, Bielema raved about his athletic ability.
“He was telling me that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have such a unicorn in your backyard," Anderson said. "He was such a great guy to talk to and he was so down to Earth and I enjoyed every second of my meeting with him."
If Anderson commits to the Illini, he'd be the first in their 2026 class. Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Auburn, Penn State, LSU, North Carolina, Florida State, and LSU remain in the mix to pull him away from his home state.
Illinois ranks 45th in recruiting, as Bielema emphasized the importance of in-state commitments and building the program in his image while doing so.
The Illini are seeking a bowl berth for the first time in two seasons as Bielema and Co. attempt to bounce back from a 5-7 2023 campaign.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99