Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball Landing Stefan Vaaks
In this story:
Illinois needed a guard. On Sunday, it got one.
Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks announced his commitment to the Illini, giving coach Brad Underwood an immediate answer in a backcourt that was always going to need serious reinforcements. With Kylan Boswell out of eligibility and Keaton Wagler headed to the NBA, Illinois was going to have to replace major production in a hurry. Landing Vaaks does not solve every offseason question on its own, but it is a massive first step.
And this is not some depth piece Illinois is bringing in just to eat up minutes. Vaaks looks like the kind of player who should step into a major role right away, and he should have a chance to start from Day 1. A 6-foot-7 guard, Vaaks is coming off a freshman season at Providence in which he averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists while earning Big East All-Freshman honors. That is the profile of a player ready to contribute immediately.
What makes this commitment so important is how naturally Vaaks fits what Illinois needs. He is skilled, polished and already has high-level experience. Before Providence, he played professionally in Europe, and that background shows up in the way he plays. He has the size to see over defenses, the feel to make plays with the ball in his hands and the versatility to operate on or off it. For a team preparing to lose Boswell’s steadiness and Wagler’s star power, bringing in a guard with that kind of maturity means a lot.
Illinois also needed someone who could help keep the teeth of its offense sharp amid major roster turnover, and Vaaks seems built for that challenge. He is not just a big guard. He is a skilled creator who can make reads, keep the floor balanced and give the Illini another player capable of handling a big role.
There is still more work to do, of course. Illinois is not done rebuilding its perimeter group, and one portal addition alone is not going to erase the sting of losing players as important as Boswell and Wagler. But this is exactly the kind of move fans wanted to see. Vaaks gives Illinois a real foundation in the backcourt and a player talented enough to help stabilize the next version of the roster.
And because of that, it did not take long for Illinois fans to make their excitement known. Once Vaaks made it official, social media had plenty to say.
Take a bow, Brad Underwood
A match made in heaven
Another stud on the way
An elite shooter
Vaaks impacts the game in a variety of ways
The next NBA Draft pick?
Another one on the way?
The Illini are dangerous
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.