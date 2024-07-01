Top Illinois Basketball Commit Decides To Reopen Recruiting Process
There was so much good news surrounding the Illinois basketball program the past few weeks.
Former Illini player Terrence Shannon was found not guilty on rape charges in early June. They signed highly-touted Will Riley. Later, Shannon was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
And then Monday's news came.
Guard Jeremiah Fears, a top recruit in the 2025 class, announced he was decommitting from the Illini He plans to reopen the recruiting process. He thanked coach Brad Underwood and staff for their time.
Here's what he posted on his Instagram.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and after my commitment. I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at State Farm Center. Please trust my full intention was to enter Champaign in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the BIG10. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."
Fears, who will be a senior at AZ Compass was a major reason for the team's 20-5 record this season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 steals in 13 games.
