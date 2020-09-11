MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 10): Dickerson Goes Hitless as Giants' Winning Streak Ends

There are five former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league roster, and we update what they do every day in our "Hoosiers in the Pros'' daily roundup.

Here's what was going on Thursday night, plus links to the best of the baseball stories from Sports Illustrated, and links to scores, schedules and standings.

Hoosiers in the Pros for Thursday:

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson went 0-for-2 in the Giants' 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Giants.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' loss.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber did not start, but he did pinch-hit in the seventh inning of the Cubs' 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He grounded out to first base in his only at-bat.

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. They are 28-16, and have a 3.5-game lead in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.

