Chicago Cubs Select Indiana Pitcher Brayden Risedorph in 2024 MLB Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following his sophomore season at Indiana, Brayden Risedorph became the 602nd overall pick in the 20th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.
Risedorph is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed pitcher. Indiana has now had six players taken in this year's draft, including Luke Sinnard (No. 99), Nick Mitchell (No. 136), Carter Mathison (No. 162), Connor Foley (No. 164), Brock Tibbitts (No. 397) and Risedorph (No. 602). Indiana had four players selected in the first five rounds, which leads all Big Ten teams this year and is the most in a single draft in program history.
In 2024, Risedorph made seven starts and pitched out of the bullpen in 14 games. Across 47.2 innings, he recorded an 8.31 ERA and allowed 55 hits, 28 walks, 57 strikeouts, eight home runs and a .279 batting average against.
Risedorph joined coach Jeff Mercer and the Hoosiers for the 2023 season out of East Noble High School in Kendalville, Ind. As a true freshman, he started five games and made 20 appearances out of the bullpen. He pitched to a 4.47 ERA in 52.1 innings, along with 52 hits, 19 walks, 60 strikeouts, two home runs and a .255 batting average against.
Risedorph was eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft following his sophomore season due to his July 2003 birthdate. He can choose to sign with the Cubs or return to Indiana for his junior year.
Related stories on Indiana baseball
Toronto Blue Jays Select Indiana's Brock Tibbitts in 2024 MLB Draft
Arizona Diamondbacks Select Indiana Pitcher Connor Foley in 2024 MLB Draft
Philadelphia Phillies Select Indiana Outfielder Carter Mathison in 2024 MLB Draft
Toronto Blue Jays Select Indiana Outfielder Nick Mitchell in 2024 MLB Draft
Atlanta Braves Select Indiana Pitcher Luke Sinnard in 2024 MLB Draft