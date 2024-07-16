Toronto Blue Jays Select Indiana's Brock Tibbitts in 2024 MLB Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After starting for three seasons at Indiana, Brock Tibbitts was drafted on Tuesday to the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
Toronto took Tibbitts with the No. 397 overall pick in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Tibbitts is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound first baseman and catcher who posted a .923 OPS in his Indiana career.
Five Hoosiers have now been picked in this year's draft, including Luke Sinnard (No. 99), fellow Blue Jays' draft pick Nick Mitchell (No. 136), Carter Mathison (No. 162) and Connor Foley (No. 164). Indiana had four players selected in the first five rounds, which leads all Big Ten teams this year and the most in a single draft in program history.
As a junior in 2024, Tibbitts started 30 games at first base and 16 at catcher. Prior to a meniscus injury that held him out of 14 games, Tibbitts had started 149 consecutive games, the program's third-longest streak since at least 2008.
He finished the season with a .313 batting average across 176 at-bats, 12 doubles, four home runs, 43 RBI and an .876 OPS. He helped Indiana make its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, where he was named to the NCAA Knoxville All-Regional team.
Tibbitts recorded career-high numbers in several hitting categories as a sophomore in 2023, including a .357 batting average, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 RBI and a 1.032 OPS across 241 at-bats. He earned second-team All-Midwest Region honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association and a spot on the All-Big Ten second team.
Out of New Albany High School in Ohio, Tibbitts made an immediate impact for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2022. Starting 57 games, he had a .266 batting average with nine home runs, 43 RBI and an .841 OPS. He earned Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.
