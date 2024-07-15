Toronto Blue Jays Select Indiana Outfielder Nick Mitchell in 2024 MLB Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Following one season with the Indiana Hoosiers, Nick Mitchell is joining the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
Toronto picked Mitchell with the 136th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday. Mitchell was the second Hoosier to hear his name called in this year's draft, joining pitcher Luke Sinnard.
This was a compensation pick the Blue Jays received for Matt Chapman, who signed with the San Francisco Giants in free agency before the 2024 season. When a team loses a qualifying free agent, does not receive revenue sharing and exceeds the luxury tax threshold the previous season, it receives a compensatory pick after the fourth round.
Mitchell is a 5-foot-10 outfielder who bats left and throws right. Originally from Carmel, Ind., he began his career with two seasons at Western Illinois before transferring to Indiana in 2024 for his junior season.
As a freshman, he led the Summit League with 30 stolen bases and finished fifth in the conference with a .342 batting average. That earned him a spot on the All-Summit League second team and the Summit League All Freshman team.
Mitchell got even better as a sophomore in 2023, batting .354 and landing on the All-Summit League first team. Starting 49 games, he totaled 17 doubles, 42 runs scored, four home runs, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases.
Entering his junior year in 2024, Mitchell made the jump to the Big Ten and transferred to Indiana to play for coach Jeff Mercer. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he finished second on the team wiht a .335 batting average.
Mitchell helped Indiana reach the NCAA Tournament, contributing 68 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 RBI and seven stolen bases in 54 starts.
Related stories on Indiana baseball
Atlanta Braves Select Indiana Pitcher Luke Sinnard in 2024 MLB Draft