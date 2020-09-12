MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 11): Giants Game Postponed Because of Positive COVID Test

Another positive COVID-19 test has distrupted the Major League Baseball schedule again, and this time it affected former Indiana baseball players Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants.

Their game with the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the first pitch on Friday because someone in the Giants' organization tested positive. Baseball isn't using a bubble like the NBA and NHL did, and this has happened to a half-dozen other teams in the first two months of he renewed season.

The decision was made minutes before first pitch when Giants trainer Dave Groeschner informed the game's umpiring crew about the positive test result. The Giants will perform contact tracing next to find out any individuals who came in contact with the person who tested positive.

The postponement follows a similar situation with the Oakland Athletics-Seattle Mariners series from last week, which was postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The league has also postponed Saturday's game, though there has been no announcement yet about Sunday's game.

