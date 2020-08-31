SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

First Two Games of Athletics Series in Seattle vs. Mariners Get Postponed

John Hickey

The Oakland Athletics have had their scheduled games Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle postponed after the team announced Sunday that a member of the organization’s traveling party had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The A’s were scheduled for an off-day Monday and remained in Houston, where Sunday’s game had been postponed, overnight Sunday and may stay there again Monday in self-isolation in the team’s hotel.

There is a possibility that the A’s and Mariners will be cleared for a doubleheader on Thursday in Seattle, but that has yet to be determined.

The one postponement in Houston, a postponement Thursday in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers and two postponements against the Mariners suggest that the A’s will have multiple doubleheaders to play in the final four weeks of the season.

The A’s do have off days on Sept. 14, 17 and 21, so those could be used to make up games, but multiple doubleheaders seem inevitable. Already there is a Sept. 12 doubleheader in Oakland to make up for Thursday's game, which was over the A's protesting social injustice.

The Astros are in town Sept. 7-10 and a doubleheader could take place then in the wake of Sunday's postponement, although Sept. 14 may remain a possibility with both teams off and both teams in the State of Texas, the A's due to finish a three-game series against the Rangers in Arlington on Sept. 13.

That may be one reason the A’s traded midmorning Monday with the Rangers for left-handed starter Mike Minor, a 2019 All-Star, to bulk up the Oakland rotation.

Earlier in the day, the A’s got word that the number of positive COVID-19 tests that led to the postponement of Sunday’s series finale was limited to the one.

A tweet from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, later confirmed, was the first with the news that all remaining players, coaches and staff had tested negative for the virus.

The positive result came from tests conducted Friday. The entire traveling party was retested on Sunday after the team learned of the positive test – the retest was on the schedule anyway as the A’s are tested every other day – and after the tests were shipped to the Salt Lake City-area laboratory that does the work, an expedited process got the new back to the A’s and to Major League Baseball in less than 24 hours.

About a dozen big league teams have had COVID-19 positive tests in the five weeks of Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 60-game season. The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets have both had positive testing recently, and have gotten through it to continue playing. The A’s hope to follow that model.

The A’s had starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo test positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the resumption of training the first week of July, but hadn’t had a positive test since until this weekend.

Before that, minor league coach Webster Garrison had contracted the disease shortly after baseball went on hiatus in early March and spent more than a month on a ventilator in a Louisiana hospital before getting to the point where he could come off it. He continues to progress.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marcus Semien's Injury Doesn't Seem Likely to Land him on the Athletics' Injured List

Veteran Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien developed some pain on his left side that forced him to miss the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. And MRI seems to indicate that the injury isn't serious, at least not enough to put him on the disabled list.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Move to Bulk Up Rotation, Acquire Left-Hander Mike Minor from Rangers

In the final hours before the trade deadline hits, the Oakland Athletics traded two players to be named later to the Texas Rangers in exchange for left-handed starter Mike Minor, an All-Star with the Rangers last season. With the possibility of doubleheaders piling up, the A's wanted options.

John Hickey

No More Positive COVID-19 Tests for Athletics, Who Await Word on What's Next

The Oakland Athletics learned Monday morning that the number of positive COVID-19 teams on the team's traveling party was limited to one, which was the best-case scenario. What happens next, however, is up in the air, and it's not clear if the club will leave Houston to play in Seattle Tuesday or if one or more of the games with the Mariners will be postponed.

John Hickey

Athletics Hope to Know Monday What's Next After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics have had a member of their organization test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Being Swept in Doubleheader Doesn't Measure up to Possible Loss of Semien

The Oakland Athletics have grown used to being able to put Marcus Semien at shortstop every day. But his 275-game consecutive game streak ended in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday when left side pain forced him to the bench. Matt Chapman filled in at shortstop, but the A's now await the result of an MRI on Semien, their team leader.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

La Stella's Imminent Arrival Likely to Shake Up Athletics' Lineup with Another Lefty Bat

Tommy La Stella, due to join the Oakland Athletics in the middle of their doubleheader against the Astros today, gives the A's a left-handed at with some power. As such, Tony Kemp could lose some playing time at second base, but Kemp could also gain some time in the outfield. Meanwhile, La Stella could also serve as a lefty DH.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

A's, Astros Take Field to Honor Jackie Robinson Before Walking Off and Not Playing

After the A's and the Astros honored Jackie Robinson on his day at Minute Maid Park, both teams walked off the field together. A doubleheader will be played Saturday.

John Hickey

by

Southernchp

From Sixth Grade on, Athletics' Tony Kemp has Found Jackie Robinson an Historic Figure

Tony Kemp's reverence for Jackie Robinson goes back to when he was 12 years old, and on the day Major League Baseball honors Robinson's pioneering efforts in baseball, Kemp believes Robinson's would like what he saw from the Oakland Athletics in sitting out Thursday's game in protest.

John Hickey

by

YumaPuma

Atypical First Inning from Bassitt Sets Stage as Athletics Lose Opener to Astros

Chris Bassitt had allowed just three first-inning runs all season, but in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader he gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Houston's Kyle Tucker and the A's were never to get much going as the Astros took the first game 4-2.

John Hickey

Athletics Land La Stella as Oakland Sends Barreto to Angels in Infielder Swap

An All-Star last season with the Angels, Tommy La Stella is the newest member of the Oakland Athletics roster. The A's dealt Franklin Barreto, who was out of options and who wasn't playing, south to get La Stella, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey