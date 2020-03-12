Indiana Baseball Ends Losing Streak In 6-2 Win Over Cincinnati

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana baseball ended its three-game losing streak in a 6-2 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday to improve to 9-6 on the season.

The Hoosiers’ offense has struggled over the past three games averaging under four runs per game during their skid. A big reason for Indiana’s offensive struggles have been the inability to drive in baserunners in scoring position as the team has stranded 30 baserunners over the course of its losing streak.

Despite only seven hits in the game, the Hoosiers were efficient scoring six runs and only stranding three runners.

The team had a slow start from the plate as Cincinnati’s junior starting pitcher allowed only four hits and struck out seven batters in six innings as it took Indiana until the third inning to record its first hit.

Senior Jeremy Houston got the party started for the Hoosiers in the third inning with a single into left field, sparking a two-out rally. After junior Drew Ashley drew a five-pitch walk, sophomore Grant Richardson continued his hot start to the season launching a three-run home run over the right-field wall to give the Hoosiers the lead.

Once Indiana took the lead, Indiana’s pitchers took care of the rest.

Freshman David Platt made his first career start, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out four batters in five innings of work. Sophomore Matt Litwicki and junior Connor Manous shut the door in relief for Indiana throwing four shutout innings while allowing just three hits and giving up no walks.

Indiana is scheduled to play Memphis for its weekend series starting at 4:05 p.m. Friday at Bart Kaufman Field.

