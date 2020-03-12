HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Baseball Ends Losing Streak In 6-2 Win Over Cincinnati

Caleb Coffman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana baseball ended its three-game losing streak in a 6-2 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday to improve to 9-6 on the season.

The Hoosiers’ offense has struggled over the past three games averaging under four runs per game during their skid. A big reason for Indiana’s offensive struggles have been the inability to drive in baserunners in scoring position as the team has stranded 30 baserunners over the course of its losing streak.

Despite only seven hits in the game, the Hoosiers were efficient scoring six runs and only stranding three runners.

The team had a slow start from the plate as Cincinnati’s junior starting pitcher allowed only four hits and struck out seven batters in six innings as it took Indiana until the third inning to record its first hit.

Senior Jeremy Houston got the party started for the Hoosiers in the third inning with a single into left field, sparking a two-out rally. After junior Drew Ashley drew a five-pitch walk, sophomore Grant Richardson continued his hot start to the season launching a three-run home run over the right-field wall to give the Hoosiers the lead.

Once Indiana took the lead, Indiana’s pitchers took care of the rest.

Freshman David Platt made his first career start, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out four batters in five innings of work. Sophomore Matt Litwicki and junior Connor Manous shut the door in relief for Indiana throwing four shutout innings while allowing just three hits and giving up no walks.

Indiana is scheduled to play Memphis for its weekend series starting at 4:05 p.m. Friday at Bart Kaufman Field.

Related Stories:

  • Indiana Falls Short Against Evansville: The Hoosiers lose 5-4 to the Aces. Click Here
  • Indiana 2020 Schedule: Complete list of games for the Hoosiers. Click Here
  • Indiana 2020 Roster: Complete 2020 roster for the Hoosiers. Click Here
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Cancels Remainder of Basketball Tournament

Just minutes before tipoff of Thursday's first game, the Big Ten men's basketball tournament was cancelled by commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Hoiberg Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Positive for Influenza A Flu

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night during his game against Indiana, but was cleared of coronovirus. He tested positive for influenza A.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Banning the Fans Means Nothing When Coaches are Sick

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg had to be rushed to the hospital near the end of Wednesday's game, setting off a major scare through Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gives Fans One Last Smile

Playing before fans for the last time this season, Indiana got hot right before halftime and beat Nebraska 89-64 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Ban Fans for Rest of Tournament

The final four days of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis will be played in a nearly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball plays a second straight midweek game against Cincinnati

The Hoosiers look to end their three-game skid as they return home.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Nebraska

Indiana enters the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 11 seed, and gets No. 14 seed Nebraska in the first round on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Evansville

The Hoosiers have dropped their last three games after falling to in-state foe Evansville Tuesday night.

Caleb Coffman

Meet the Opponent: The Struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska has lost 16 games in a row heading into a first-round showdown with Indiana on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Reacts to Coronavirus Scare By Having Classes Taught Remotely For 2 Weeks

Following next week's scheduled spring break, classes at Indiana will be taught remotely for two weeks to limit contact with students because of the coronavirus scare.

Tom Brew