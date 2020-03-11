HoosiersNow
Indiana Baseball falls short in 5-4 loss to Evansville

Caleb Coffman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana dropped its third straight game in a 5-4 loss to Evansville on the road, snapping the team’s six-game win-streak over the Aces.

The Hoosiers stood stunned as their comeback fell short due to controversy while the team’s game-tying run in the eighth inning was taken off the board.

With runners on first and second with no outs, sophomore Grant Richardson grounded into what appeared to be a botched double play as the shortstop threw the ball away allowing senior Jeremy Houston to score the tying run. However, the run was taken off the board as the umpire ruled that junior Drew Ashley’s slide into second base was illegal and interfered with the shortstop's ability to make the play.

Indiana’s desperation for a late-inning comeback that fell short comes as a result of another poor performance from the team’s starting pitching.

In his collegiate debut, freshman starting pitcher John Modugno showed his inexperience as he struggled in his three innings of work. After giving up a run in the first inning, the freshman looked to have settled down and found his groove. Modugno struggled all night with his command, falling behind batters and issuing four walks, but was able to work himself out of trouble with opportune strikeouts.

However, in the third inning, Evansville jumped all over the young pitcher. Modugno lost the feel for his off-speed pitches, allowing the Aces to get string together a mix of hits, walks, and hit batsmen to load the bases. While the big right-handed pitcher lost confidence in his breaking ball, his over-reliance on the fastball allowed Evansville’s batters to jump on pitches and drive the ball.

With one out in the inning, Modugno grooved a belt-high fastball that was ripped into left-field for an RBI-single to give the Aces the lead. The freshman from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, followed that up by walking in a run before hanging another fastball down the middle that was smacked for a two-RBI single into the gap.

In the blink of an eye, Indiana found themselves in a hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of.

Junior Cole Barr cut the lead in half in the next half inning as he jumped on a hanging changeup, ripping it into the right-center field gap for a two-RBI triple. Freshman Ethan Vecrumba later cut the lead to just one with a sac-fly in the fifth inning but the Hoosiers couldn’t find the tying run despite outstanding relief pitching that kept them in the game.

Freshman Nathan Stahl and senior Braden Scott were nearly perfect out of the bullpen as they did everything in their power to give the Hoosiers a chance to come back and win the game. The two pitchers combined for eight shutout innings of relief, striking out seven batters, allowing two hits while giving up just one walk.

Indiana will get a chance at redemption when the team plays Cincinnati on Tuesday in its second-midweek matchup in as many days.

