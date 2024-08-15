Craig Yoho Dominating Minor Leagues; Ryan Kraft Named Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's been an impressive summer on the mound for current and former members of the Indiana pitching staff, Ryan Kraft and Craig Yoho.
One full collegiate season on the mound was enough for Yoho to become a eighth-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2023 MLB Draft. This summer he's been an elite option out of the bullpen, most recently pitching for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and previously spending time with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
In 45.1 innings at three levels, Yoho has a 0.79 ERA, an identical 0.79 WHIP and nine saves. He has struck out 87 of the 182 batters he's faced while walking just 14 opponents.
Among all minor league pitchers with at least 40 innings, Yoho ranks first in strikeout percentage (47.8%), first in FIP (0.82), first in xFIP (1.11), first in K-BB% (40.1%), second in ERA (0.79), second in strikeouts per nine innings (17.27), fifth in WHIP (0.79) and fifth in batting average against (.135), according to FanGraphs.
Prior to turning pro, Yoho began his college career at Houston, where he appeared in just nine games across two seasons as a left fielder and designated hitter. He then transferred to Indiana for three seasons from 2021-23 and transitioned to pitcher. But due to injuries, he only pitched during the 2023 season.
As a Hoosier, Yoho struck out 63 batters in 37 innings on his way to a 3.41 ERA. After missing the vast majority of his first four seasons, Yoho was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, and he earned the 2022-23 Indiana Athletics Andy Hipskind Comeback Award.
Now with a superb start to his professional career, don't be surprised to see Yoho pitching the big leagues in the coming years.
Kraft, who'll be a senior at Indiana during the 2025 season, was recently named Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year as a member of the Kalamazoo Growlers. On Wednesday night, Kraft allowed just one run and one hit over seven innings while striking out seven batters. That performance helped the Growlers defeat the Madison Mallards 3-2 and advance to the Northwoods League championship game.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound lefty has a remarkable 1.40 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP across 64.1 innings pitched. With a 7-2 record, Kraft has 89 strikeouts to just 15 walks.
Kraft has spent the last three seasons at Indiana under coach Jeff Mercer. In 2024, he posted a 7.27 ERA in 26 innings with 30 strikeouts and 18 walks. His sophomore season in 2023 was the best of his Indiana career, pitching to a 2.48 ERA in 61.2 innings, along with 51 strikeouts and 22 walks. Those outings earned Kraft a spot on the first-team All-Big Ten as a relief pitcher.
Kraft originally joined the Hoosiers for the 2022 season out of Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox, Ill. Now he'll look to carry over his success in the Northwoods League to his senior campaign with the Hoosiers in 2025.
