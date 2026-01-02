Indiana and Alabama’s Rose Bowl: This One Moment Stole the Show

It is widely known that Curt Cignetti is one of the most stoic personalities in college football, if not the most. The second-year head coach maintains a Nick Saban-like demeanor on the sidelines, regardless of whether his team is losing or winning by 50.



For most of Saturday night in the Rose Bowl, Cignetti kept his trademark poker face. But in one of the best moments of the evening, he cracked a tiny smile before the game clock hit zero. Perhaps he isn't a robot after all.

Cignetti has long adopted a "jobs not finished" mentality, and he knows better than anyone that the Hoosiers still need two more wins to achieve their ultimate goal. Even so, in that brief moment, he couldn't help but smile as the clock ticked toward victory.



Indiana rolled to a 38-3 dismantling of the Crimson Tide, a game that became lopsided by the second quarter. Alabama never truly threatened and didn't get on the board until a late garbage-time field goal.

It was one of the most complete performances of the season, as Indiana limited Alabama to just 193 total yards. On the other side of the ball, Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza was sharp, throwing for 192 yards and three touchdowns.



Still, he wasn't asked to do too much, as the defense and running game did the majority of the work. Once the outcome was decided, Cignetti was spotted smiling again on the field as he celebrated with his players and family.

While Cignetti's stern demeanor is often joked about, there is a reason he rarely shows emotion during games. It took him nearly 30 years to earn a head coaching job, and he has carried a significant chip on his shoulder throughout his coaching career.

Even entering the College Football Playoff, many doubted Indiana and questioned whether the Hoosiers could stand up to an SEC powerhouse despite taking care of previously No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. That is exactly why Cignetti blocks out the noise and keeps his focus on what he can control with this group.



He may not crack many smiles on the sideline moving forward, but on Saturday night, it was hard for him not to. And if Indiana wins the next two games and captures its first national championship in program history, there may never be a better time for him to show off those ivories again.