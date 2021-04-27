HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Indiana Baseball: Outfielder Morgan Colopy Named Big Ten Freshman of Week

Morgan Colopy went 7-for-13 over the weekend for Indiana with two doubles, a homer and eight RBIs. It earned him the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week honor.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana outfielder Morgan Colopy was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week after his huge series against Minnesota.

Colopy, a Centerville, Ohio native, was 7-for-13 over the weekend, with two doubles, a homer and eight runs batted in. This was his first Big Ten honor, and he is the first Indiana player to win this award since Gabe Bierman on May 13, 2019.

Indiana (18-8) swept the series with Minnesota and moved into second place by percentage points ahead of Michigan and just 1.5 games behind first-place Nebraska. 

For the season, Colopy is hitting .309, with four homers and 17 RBIs. He has started the last nine games in right field after coming off the bench at the beginning of the season.

Colopy is the fourth Hoosier to win a Big Ten honor this season. Tommy Sommer, McCade Brown and Braydon Tucker have all been named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week this season.

The Hoosiers will host Iowa in a three-game series this weekend at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. starting on Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m. ET. Saturday's game is at 2 p.m. ET, and Sunday's finale is at Noon ET. Iowa (18-11) is in fourth place, 1.5 games behind the Hoosiers. Indiana has 17 games remaining, all against teams .500 or better in the Big Ten. 

Big Ten Weekly Honors

March 10

  • Player of the Week: Zaid Walker, sophomore, Michigan State
  • Pitcher of the Week: Tommy Sommer, junior, Indiana 
  • Freshman of the Week: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 16

  • Player: Benjamin Cowles, junior, Maryland
  • Pitcher: McCade Brown, sophomore, Indiana
  • Freshman: Josh Rodriguez, freshman, Rutgers

March 24

  • Player: Cam Chick, junior, Nebraska 
  • Pitcher: Trenton Wallace, junior, Iowa
  • Freshman: Jason Savacool, freshman, Maryland

March 30

  • Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
  • Pitcher: Cade Povich, junior, Nebraska
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 7

  • Player: Zach Dezenzo, junior, Ohio State
  • Pitcher: Seth Lonsway, junior, Ohio State
  • Freshman: Jordan Sweeney, freshman, Rutgers

April 13

  • Player: Shawn Goosenberg, junior, Northwestern
  • Pitcher Braydon Tucker, sophomore, Indiana
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 20

  • Player: Ben Norman, senior, Iowa
  • Pitcher: Jack Liffrig, sophomore, Minnesota
  • Freshman: Ryan Lasko, freshman, Rutgers

April 27

  • Player: Zeb Adreon, senior, Iowa
  • Pitcher: Riley Gowens, junior, Illinois and Sam Benschoter, senior, Michigan State.
  • Freshman: Morgan Colopy, freshman, Indiana

