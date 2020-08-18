MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 17): Catching up With Former Indiana Players on Monday

There are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the major leagues, which is something that's never happened before. Here's what they did on Monday:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Monday

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber pinch-hit in the first game of the Cubs' doubleheader, but struck out in the 3-1 loss. In the nightcap, Schwarber started in left field and was 0-for-2, with two walks and two strikeouts in the Cubs' 5-4 win. Schwarber is hitting .227 on the year, with three homers and eight RBIs. The Cubs are 14-7 on the season, and lead the National League Central by 3.5 games.

Best baseball video of the day

The Chicago Cubs' starters have allowed one run or fewer in 10 of 15 starters, helping the get off to a good start.

MLB Scores, Schedule and Standings.

