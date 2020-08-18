SI.com
MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 17): Catching up With Former Indiana Players on Monday

Tom Brew

There are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the major leagues, which is something that's never happened before. Here's what they did on Monday:

Hoosiers in the Pros on Monday

  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber pinch-hit in the first game of the Cubs' doubleheader, but struck out in the 3-1 loss. In the nightcap, Schwarber started in left field and was 0-for-2, with two walks and two strikeouts in the Cubs' 5-4 win. Schwarber is hitting .227 on the year, with three homers and eight RBIs. The Cubs are 14-7 on the season, and lead the National League Central by 3.5 games.
  • Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley was the designated hitter in the first game of the Cubs' doubleheader with the Cardinals, and he went 0-for-3 from the plate, grounding out all three times. He's now 0-for-11 on the year. He didn't play in the second game.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson started in left field and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in the Giants' 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He's now hitting .241 on the season, with two home runs and six RBIs. The two teams meet again on Tuesday, and the game is televised nationally on ESPN.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch on Monday.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart did not pitch Monday. He's scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays were off on Monday, and they start a series in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday, and that's on ESPN.

Best baseball video of the day

The Chicago Cubs' starters have allowed one run or fewer in 10 of 15 starters, helping the get off to a good start.

MLB Scores, Schedule and Standings.

