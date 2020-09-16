MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Schwarber Goes Hitless  in Cubs' Win, Average Falls Below .200

There are currently five former Indiana baseball players on major-league rosters, and there have been seven total during the season, which is a program first.

There was some big playoff news Tuesday, too, and it affects all five former IU players. Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs, Aaron Slegers of the Rays and Jonathan Stiever of the White Sox are all on firs-place teams right now, and Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar of the Giants are right on the cusp of getting in the 16-team field.

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Cleveland Indians. Schwarber's batting average has dropped to .199 on the season as his long hitting slump continues. In the Cubs' last 10 games, he is just 1-for-27. The Cubs, who are 29-20, are still in first place in the NL Central, leading the St. Louis Cardinals by five games with 11 to go. They are the only team in the division with a winning record.

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Rays are 31-17 and in first place in the American League East with 12 games to go. They have a four-game lead over the New York Yankees.

Alex Dickerson San Francisco Giants: Dickerson and the Giants didn't play in Seattle on Tuesday night because of poor air quality from the West Coast wild fires. The games are being moved to San Francisco to be made up there.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Same.

Same. Jonathan Stiever, Chicago White Sox: Stiever did not pitch in the White Sox's 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. He made his major-league debut on Sunday. The White Sox are 32-16 on the season and have the best record in the American League. They lead the AL Central by three games over the Twins.

Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 45-day injury list on Tuesday, so his season is done with Boston. He struggled in his major-league debut, appearing in four games — three starts — but allowing 19 runs and 24 hits in just 11 innings.

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley was designated for assignment by the Cubs and was sent to their alternate site on Sept. 3.

NEUTRAL SITE PLAYOFFS: Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the last three rounds of the playoffs will be played in neutral sites in Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and Arllington, Texas.

MUTED CELEBRATIONS: Baseball wants to send a good social distancing message by limiting postgame locker room celebrations.

MVP RACES: We're down to the final two weeks of the shortened regular season, so who's the leader in the race for the Most Valuable Player awards in each league?

