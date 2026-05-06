Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros wrap up a three-game set on Wednesday afternoon, as L.A. looks to win the rubber match after dropping Tuesday’s game.

Peter Lambert held the Dodgers in check in a 2-1 Houston win, but should bettors be wary of that result on Wednesday?

Tyler Glasnow (2.56 ERA) is on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday, and he’s looking to build on an impressive start to the 2026 season. The Dodgers have won five of his six outings, and Glasnow ranks in the 93rd percentile in expected ERA.

The same can’t be said for Houston starter Lance McCullers (6.32 ERA), who has struggled out of the gate this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Dodgers are massive favorites, and I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for this series finale on May 6.

Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Astros +1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Dodgers: -219

Astros: +179

Total

9 (Over +102/Under -122)

Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.56 ERA)

Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2, 6.32 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Sportsnet L.A.

Dodgers record: 22-14

Astros record: 15-22

Dodgers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Glasnow OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-159)

Houston has one of the better offenses in MLB, ranking fifth in runs scored, third in batting average and fifth in OPS, but I’m still buying Glasnow to get through six innings in this start.

He’s cleared this prop in five of his six outings, though he came up short in his last start, getting 17 outs before exiting with 92 pitches. The reason? Glasnow walked six batters in that start, even though he has just 13 walks all season long.

So, I think this is a bounce-back spot for the Dodgers star, who still has a 0.83 WHIP after that outing. The Dodgers have let Glasnow work deep into his pitch count as well in 2026, letting him throw 90 pitches in every start and 100 or more in three of his six outings.

Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are worth a look with Glasnow on the mound:

Tyler Glasnow is on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, and he’s posted an impressive 2.56 ERA while leading his team to a 5-1 record in six starts.

The Dodgers are massive favorites against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr., which means I am taking the risk on the run line this afternoon. McCullers is off to a slow start in 2026, posting a 6.32 ERA, and Houston is just 2-4 when he takes the mound.

There’s a clear advantage with the starts, as Glasnow is in the 93rd percentile in expected ERA while McCullers is in just the 42nd percentile this season. However, the biggest issue may be Houston’s bullpen, which is last in MLB in ERA (6.20) by a wide margin.

The Dodgers scored just one run in Tuesday’s loss, but I have a hard time seeing their offense coming up short against McCullers and company on Wednesday. It’s also worth noting that Houston is just 15-22 on the run line this season, including a pedestrian 10-9 mark as an underdog.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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