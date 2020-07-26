MLB Hoosiers (July 26): Schwarber Has Another Big Day in Cubs' Win

Kyle Schwarber's bat has continued to stay hot, and the Chicago Cubs are benefiting from it. The former Indiana star had a double and a walk on Sunday and scored two runs in the Cubs' 9-1 victory at Wrigley Fied.

Schwarber, the Cubs' left-fielder, had a hit in all three games this weekend, the first of the season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schwarber is one of four former Hoosiers baseball players currently in the major leagues.

Josh Phegley, Schwarber's teammate on the Cubs, saw his first action on Sunday. He came in for Victor Caratini and batted twice, walking and scoring a run and striking out. This is Phegley's first season with the Cubs.

The two other Hoosiers in the big leagues are outfielder Alex Dickerson and pitcher Caleb Baragar of the San Francisco Giants. They were playing the late game Sunday night.

Sunday's games

New York Yankees 3, Washington 2

Miami 11, Philadephia 6

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.

