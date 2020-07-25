MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Kyle Schwarber Hits First Home Run of Season in Cubs' 8-3 Loss

Kyle Schwarber hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of the Chicago Cubs' 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Schwarber finished the day 1-for-3, and he also had a walk. Through two games, the former Hoosier is 2-for-6 and the Cubs are 1-1 on the early season. Schwarber is one of for former Indiana players on major-league rosters this season.

Kyle Schwarber (right) celebrates with Chicago Cubs teammate Javier Baez after Schwarber's two-run home run in the fifth inning. (USA TODAY Sports)

Here's the highlight of Schwarber's shot. It was his 110th career homer in the majors since being called up in 2015. He was the fourth-overall pick of the Cubs out of Indiana in 2013.

Former Hoosier Josh Phegley did not play for the Cubs on Saturday. The San Francisco Giants have two former Hoosiers on their roster, outfielder Alex Dickerson and relief pitcher Caleb Barager. They play later on Saturday.

