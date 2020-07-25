MLB Hoosiers (July 25): Kyle Schwarber Hits First Home Run of Season in Cubs' 8-3 Loss
Tom Brew
Kyle Schwarber hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of the Chicago Cubs' 8-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Schwarber finished the day 1-for-3, and he also had a walk. Through two games, the former Hoosier is 2-for-6 and the Cubs are 1-1 on the early season. Schwarber is one of for former Indiana players on major-league rosters this season.
Here's the highlight of Schwarber's shot. It was his 110th career homer in the majors since being called up in 2015. He was the fourth-overall pick of the Cubs out of Indiana in 2013.
Former Hoosier Josh Phegley did not play for the Cubs on Saturday. The San Francisco Giants have two former Hoosiers on their roster, outfielder Alex Dickerson and relief pitcher Caleb Barager. They play later on Saturday.
Saturday's results
- Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
- Baltimore 7, Boston 2
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies
- Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians
- Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
- Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's
Sunday's games
- New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET
- Miami Marlins at Philadephia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m.
- Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.
- Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 1:35 p.m.
- Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 2:10 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
- Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m.
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 4:10 p.m.
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7 p.m.
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Related baseball stories
- WELCOME TO PANDEMIC BASEBALL: Opening Day brings us Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out the first pitch, no fans in the stands and a two-hour rain delay. We're off and running. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS EXCEL IN SUMMER LEAGUE: Four Indiana relievers are spending the summer playing in a high-level college league in Macon, Ga., and they're tearing it up, especially Connor Manous, who hasn't given up a run all year. CLICK HERE
- HOOSIERS IN THE PROS: There are four former Indiana players on major-league rosters on Opening Day, and three others have been assigning to alternate locations, hoping for a chance to get called up. CLICK HERE
- JULY 24 ROUNDUP: Schwarber singles in first at-bat of season. CLICK HERE
- JULY 23 ROUNDUP: Dickerson has two singles for Giants. CLICK HERE