MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 24): Schwarber Singles in Cubs' Win over Tigers

There are six former Indiana baseball players in the major leagues, which has never happened before. Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs, the star of the group, was the only who played on Monday, and he had a single in the Cubs' 9-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs are 18-10 and in first place in the National League Central, leading the St. Louis Cardinals by three games

Here's what's up with the six "Hoosiers in the Pros.'

Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber was 1-for-5 in the Cubs' 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. He's now hitting .228 on the season, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. The Cubs and Tigers meet again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET

Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley did not play in the Cubs' win.

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: The Giants had the day off on Monday. They start a series with the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, which is always interesting. The Giants have been hot, too, winning six games in a row. The Dodgers have won four in a row and 11 of their last 12.

Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Ditto. Off day for the Giants. Baragar has three wins on the season, which leads the team and is tied for fifth in the National League.

Ryan Hart, Boston Red Sox: Hart is scheduled to start again on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. It will be his third career start. The Red Sox, who are in last place in the American League East, were off on Monday.

Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers did not pitch in the Rays' 6-4 loss to Toronto. The two teams split their four-game series, and the Rays remain a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Rays start a home series with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, at 6:40 p.m. ET

