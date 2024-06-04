MLB Suspends Former Indiana Pitcher Andrew Saalfrank One Year For Violating Sports Betting Policy
Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank has been suspended for one year after violating MLB's sports betting rules and policy, including Rule 21(d)(1).
According to an MLB news release, "Betting data shows that from September 9, 2021 through October 29, 2021, and on March 9, 2022, Saalfrank placed 29 baseball bets, including 28 MLB-related bets and one parlay bet on college baseball games, while he was on a Minor League contract with the Diamondbacks. Saalfrank placed all of his MLB-related bets, including four bets involving the Diamondbacks' Major League team, while he was assigned to and on the Injured LIst of the Diamondbacks' Low-A affiliate."
"In total, Saalfrank bet $445.87 on baseball, with $444.07 of that on MLB-related bets (an average of approximately $15.86 per bet) and with a net loss of $272.64 on MLB bets. Ultimately, Saalfrank only won five of his 28 MLB-related bets and lost his $1.80 college bet."
"Saalfrank's MLB bets included parlays, which sometimes included multiple MLB-related legs and would sometimes include MLB-related legs and non-MLB legs. Saalfrank's bets varied, including who would win the game, the over/under of strikeouts by a pitcher, or whether there would be more or less than a certain number of runs scored in the game."
"Saalfrank did not appear in any of the games on which be bet, and he did not make any bets involving his assigned team. There is no evidence to suggest – and Saalfrank denies – that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way."
On Tuesday, MLB suspended five players for unrelated violations, including San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano (permanently ineligible), Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly (one year), Padres pitcher Jay Groome (one year), Philadephia Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez (one year) and Saalfrank.
Saalfrank pitched at Indiana from 2017-19. He was named 2019 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after recording a 2.84 ERA and striking out 98 batters across 73 innings for coach Jeff Mercer's Big Ten regular season champion Hoosiers.
The Diamondbacks selected Saalfrank with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2023 and pitched 5.2 innings out of the bullpen during the Diamondbacks' run to the 2023 World Series.
Saalfrank has pitched one inning for the Diamondbacks in 2024, and he has spent most of the season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces. He'll end the season with a 2.63 ERA across 24 innings.