Four-Star Shooting Guard DeShawn Harris-Smith Discusses Indiana, Mike Woodson

Indiana hosted an official visit for DeShawn Harris-Smith on July 29, and it appears the four-star shooting guard is nearing a decision.

Harris-Smith announced his top five schools on Aug. 5, which included Maryland, Indiana, Penn State, Villanova and Xavier. The Fairfax, Va. native has visited all five universities, and recently told Dushawn London that he is planning an additional unofficial visit to Maryland before making his decision within a month.

“The biggest thing is the opportunity to play right away,” Harris-Smith told London.

Among class of 2023 prospects, Harris-Smith is ranked No. 45 by On3, No. 51 by 247Sports and No. 106 by Rivals. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard played for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, and reached the Peach Jam finals where he scored 15 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

In an interview with London, Harris-Smith discussed his relationship with Mike Woodson and his views on the Indiana basketball program.

“Coach Woodson has been a part of the NBA for 34 years of his life," Harris-Smith said. "He’s definitely been where I want to be, been there for a long time and knows how to stay there. He can help me be a pro not just on the court but off the court. Also with him being an Indiana alumni I feel like he actually cares about the situation. He’s not just trying to be a good coach but wants to put Indiana basketball back on the map.”

Indiana currently has two commits in the class of 2023. Four-star guards Gabe Cupps from Centerville, Ohio and Jakai Newton from Covington, Ga. give the Hoosiers the No. 11 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. It would be a guard-heavy class if Harris-Smith chooses Indiana, but starting point guard Xavier Johnson's departure following the 2022-2023 season will open a large chunk of backcourt minutes.

DeShawn Harris-Smith wears the Indiana basketball uniform during his official visit to Bloomington on July 29. via DeShawn Harris-Smith on Instagram

Maryland is the perceived favorite for the DMV prospect as things currently stand. InsideMDSports' Jeff Ermann and Colby Giacubeno both submitted Crystal Ball predictions for Harris-Smith to play for Maryland, and On3 gives Maryland the best chance of any school at 23 percent.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard is approaching his first season with the Terrapins after 12 years at Seton Hall. And so far, he's shown a strong commitment to recruiting top talent from the DMV, landing four-star shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. from Burke, Va. and three-star shooting guard Jahnathan Lamothe from Baltimore, Md.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: