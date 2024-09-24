2024-25 Indiana Men's Basketball Roster
Heading into the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball season, here's a look at the full roster with players' numbers, height and weight, pictures, stats and more.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball season is right around the corner, with Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 18, exhibition games on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 and the regular season opener on Nov. 6.
Heading into coach Mike Woodson's fourth season, Indiana's roster went through significant changes. The Hoosiers lost six players from last season's roster and replaced them with six transfers and one freshman.
#0 Jakai Newton
- Height, weight: 6'3", 203 pounds
- Position: Guard
- Year: Redshirt freshman
- Hometown/High school: Covington, Ga. / Newton
- 2023-24 stats: Did not play due to injury
#1 Myles Rice
- Height, weight: 6'3", 180 pounds
- Position: Point guard
- Year: Redshirt sophomore
- Hometown/High school: Columbia, S.C. / Sandy Creek
- Previous college: Washington State
- 2023-24 stats: 14.8 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 1.6 spg, 43.9 FG%
#2 Gabe Cupps
- Height, weight: 6'2", 175 pounds
- Position: Guard
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High school: Dayton, Ohio / Centerville
- 2023-24 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.4 FG%
#3 Anthony Leal
- Height, weight: 6'5", 200 pounds
- Position: Guard
- Year: Fifth-year senior
- Hometown/High school: Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South
- 2023-24 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.4 FG%
#5 Malik Reneau
- Height, weight: 6'9", 233 pounds
- Position: Forward
- Year: Junior
- Hometown/High school: Miami, Fla. / Montverde
- 2023-24 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 55.8 FG%
#8 Bryson Tucker
- Height, weight: 6'6", 180 pounds
- Position: Forward
- Year: Freshman
- Hometown/High school: Bowie, Md. / Bishop O'Connell
- Accolades: McDonald's All-American; 5-star, No. 13, per On3
#9 Kanaan Carlyle
- Height, weight: 6'3", 185 pounds
- Position: Guard
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High school: Atlanta, Ga. / Overtime Elite
- Previous college: Stanford
- 2023-24 stats: 11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 38.6 FG%
#10 Luke Goode
- Height, weight: 6'7", 210 pounds
- Position: Forward
- Year: Senior
- Hometown/High school: Fort Wayne, Ind. / Homestead
- Previous college: Illinois
- 2023-24 stats: 5.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 39.7 FG%
#11 Oumar Ballo
- Height, weight: 7'0", 260 pounds
- Position: Center
- Year: Sixth-year senior
- Hometown/High school: Koulikoro, Mali / NBA Academy Latin America
- Previous college: Arizona, Gonzaga
- 2023-24 stats: 12.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 65.8 FG%
#12 Langdon Hatton
- Height, weight: 6'10", 240 pounds
- Position: Center
- Year: Senior
- Hometown/High school: Georgetown, Ind. / North Harrison
- Previous college: Bellarmine, William & Mary
- 2023-24 stats: 10.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 48.0 FG%
#21 Mackenzie Mgbako
- Height, weight: 6'8", 217 pounds
- Position: Forward
- Year: Sophomore
- Hometown/High school: Gladstone, N.J. / Roselle Catholic
- 2023-24 stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 39.5 FG%
#32 Trey Galloway
- Height, weight: 6'5", 205 pounds
- Position: Guard
- Year: Fifth-year senior
- Hometown/High school: Culver, Ind. / Culver Academies
- 2023-24 stats: 10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 46.6 FG%
#42 Dallas James
- Height, weight: 7'0", 240 pounds
- Position: Center
- Year: Fifth-year senior
- Hometown/High school: Artesia, Calif. / Inglewood
- Previous college: South Carolina State
- 2023-24 stats: 0.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 52.6 FG%
