2024-25 Indiana Men's Basketball Roster

Heading into the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball season, here's a look at the full roster with players' numbers, height and weight, pictures, stats and more.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21), Dallas James, Anthony Leal (3), Bryson Tucker and Gabe Cupps (2) pictured during media day at Cook Hall.
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21), Dallas James, Anthony Leal (3), Bryson Tucker and Gabe Cupps (2) pictured during media day at Cook Hall. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball season is right around the corner, with Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 18, exhibition games on Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 and the regular season opener on Nov. 6.

Heading into coach Mike Woodson's fourth season, Indiana's roster went through significant changes. The Hoosiers lost six players from last season's roster and replaced them with six transfers and one freshman.

Here's the full 2024-25 roster, with players' numbers, height and weight, pictures, stats and more.

#0 Jakai Newton

  • Height, weight: 6'3", 203 pounds
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Redshirt freshman
  • Hometown/High school: Covington, Ga. / Newton
  • 2023-24 stats: Did not play due to injury
Jakai Newton Indiana Basketball
Indiana Hoosiers guard Jakai Newton answers a question during media day at Cook Hall. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

#1 Myles Rice

  • Height, weight: 6'3", 180 pounds
  • Position: Point guard
  • Year: Redshirt sophomore
  • Hometown/High school: Columbia, S.C. / Sandy Creek
  • Previous college: Washington State
  • 2023-24 stats:  14.8 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 1.6 spg, 43.9 FG%
Myles Rice Indiana Basketball
Myles Rice transferred from Washington State to Indiana this offseason. / Indiana Athletics

#2 Gabe Cupps

  • Height, weight: 6'2", 175 pounds
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Sophomore
  • Hometown/High school: Dayton, Ohio / Centerville
  • 2023-24 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.4 FG%
Gabe Cupps Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Gabe Cupps (2) drives against North Alabama at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

#3 Anthony Leal

  • Height, weight: 6'5", 200 pounds
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Fifth-year senior
  • Hometown/High school: Bloomington, Ind. / Bloomington South
  • 2023-24 stats: 2.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 44.4 FG%
Anthony Leal Indiana Basketball
Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) shoots a three against Maryland at the Xfinity Center. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

#5 Malik Reneau

  • Height, weight: 6'9", 233 pounds
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Junior
  • Hometown/High school: Miami, Fla. / Montverde
  • 2023-24 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 55.8 FG%
Malik Reneau Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) scans the Purdue defense at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

#8 Bryson Tucker

  • Height, weight: 6'6", 180 pounds
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Freshman
  • Hometown/High school: Bowie, Md. / Bishop O'Connell
  • Accolades: McDonald's All-American; 5-star, No. 13, per On3
Bryson Tucker Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Bryson Tucker (8) smiles during media day at Cook Hall. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

#9 Kanaan Carlyle

  • Height, weight: 6'3", 185 pounds
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Sophomore
  • Hometown/High school: Atlanta, Ga. / Overtime Elite
  • Previous college: Stanford
  • 2023-24 stats:  11.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 38.6 FG%
Kanaan Carlyle Indiana Basketball
Kanaan Carlyle transferred from Stanford to Indiana this offseason. / Indiana Athletics

#10 Luke Goode

  • Height, weight: 6'7", 210 pounds
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Senior
  • Hometown/High school: Fort Wayne, Ind. / Homestead
  • Previous college: Illinois
  • 2023-24 stats:  5.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 39.7 FG%
Luke Goode Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Luke Goode (10) answers a question during media day at Cook Hall. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

#11 Oumar Ballo

  • Height, weight: 7'0", 260 pounds
  • Position: Center
  • Year: Sixth-year senior
  • Hometown/High school: Koulikoro, Mali / NBA Academy Latin America
  • Previous college: Arizona, Gonzaga
  • 2023-24 stats:  12.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 65.8 FG%
Oumar Ballo Indiana Basketball
Oumar Ballo transferred from Arizona to Indiana this offseason. / Indiana Athletics

#12 Langdon Hatton

  • Height, weight: 6'10", 240 pounds
  • Position: Center
  • Year: Senior
  • Hometown/High school: Georgetown, Ind. / North Harrison
  • Previous college: Bellarmine, William & Mary
  • 2023-24 stats:  10.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 48.0 FG%
Langdon Hatton Indiana Basketball
Langdon Hatton transferred from Bellarmine to Indiana this offseason. / Indiana Athletics

#21 Mackenzie Mgbako

  • Height, weight: 6'8", 217 pounds
  • Position: Forward
  • Year: Sophomore
  • Hometown/High school: Gladstone, N.J. / Roselle Catholic
  • 2023-24 stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 39.5 FG%
Mackenzie Mgbako Indiana Basketbal
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) celebrates against Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

#32 Trey Galloway

  • Height, weight: 6'5", 205 pounds
  • Position: Guard
  • Year: Fifth-year senior
  • Hometown/High school: Culver, Ind. / Culver Academies
  • 2023-24 stats:  10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 46.6 FG%
Trey Galloway Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives against Ohio State at Value City Arena. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

#42 Dallas James

  • Height, weight: 7'0", 240 pounds
  • Position: Center
  • Year: Fifth-year senior
  • Hometown/High school: Artesia, Calif. / Inglewood
  • Previous college: South Carolina State
  • 2023-24 stats:  0.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 52.6 FG%
Dallas James Indiana Basketball
Indiana's Dallas James answers a question during media day at Cook Hall. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

