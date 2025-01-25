3 Things Indiana Needs To Do To Win As It Hosts Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s a homecoming for one former Hoosier and a visit from a recruit that got away from Indiana.
Maryland is led by freshman phenom center Derik Queen. The Baltimore native is averaging 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. He’s one of the Big Ten’s best freshmen and one of the best players in the league overall.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Indiana was among the finalists during Queen’s recruitment in 2023 and 2024. Indiana was thought to have a decent shot at Queen, but he ultimately chose to stay in his home state.
Another Maryland player with stronger Indiana ties is senior forward Jordan Geronimo.
Geronimo played at Indiana from 2020-23, appearing in 82 games and averaging 3.8 points over his career as a Hoosier.
Geronimo’s time in Maryland has featured a slightly better scoring average – he’s at 4.5 points over his career – but the fifth-year senior’s playing time has shrunk.
After making 26 starts and averaging 23.3 minutes in the 2023-24 season, Geronimo has appeared in 14 games and only averaged 8.7 minutes in the current season.
Geronimo played 11 minutes in Maryland’s 69-66 win over Nebraska Sunday – it was the first time he played double-digit minutes since a 21-minute stint against Washington on Jan. 2. He didn’t play at Illinois on Thursday.
In two games against Indiana in 2023-24, he went scoreless in the game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in December 2023 and scored nine points in the rematch in College Park in March 2024.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do when they face the Terrapins:
1. Stifle the turnovers
Indiana has an on-again, off-again relationship with turnovers. Avoidance of turnovers has been improved in Big Ten games after Indiana had 10 or more in its first 10 games, but at Northwestern on Wednesday the Hoosiers had an unwelcome reunion with an old flame.
Indiana’s 17 giveaways were the most the Hoosiers have had since their 23-turnover meltdown against Louisville at Battle 4 Atlantis. This came after Indiana turned it over just nine times at Ohio State on Jan. 17.
Maryland will make Indiana pay for any generosity in the turnover department. In Maryland’s 91-70 victory at Illinois on Thursday, the Terrapins scored 27 points off 16 Illinois turnovers. Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is one of the most opportunistic guards in the Big Ten at 1.8 steals per game.
Indiana has to take care of the ball or Maryland will make them pay.
2. Halt Maryland momentum in the paint
Against Illinois on Thursday, Maryland had a matchup advantage against the Fighting Illini as Illinois 7-footer Tomislav Ivisic was out with the flu. The Illinois roster was generally hampered by the flu bug.
Maryland showed no mercy. The Terrapins exploited their edge in size and bulk by feeding the post. Queen and veteran forward Julian Reese worked a high-low game that was devastating.
Reese scored a career-high 27 points on 12 of 23 shooting. Queen scored 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting. It was as resounding a post attack as you’ll ever see in this age where the 3-point shot is paramount.
Maryland typically does not work a two-man game the way it did against Illinois. Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaged more shots per game than either Queen or Reese entering the game against the Illini.
However, Maryland’s eye-popping 62 points in the paint against Illinois is the most any Big Ten team has scored this season and the most by the Terps since 2019.
When you get connected on that level, any team would be tempted to try to ride that momentum into the next game. Even with Indiana’s Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau providing better resistance than Illinois could on Thursday, Queen and Reese will be feeling justifiably confident.
3. Build on Mackenzie Mgabako’s positive momentum
Was Mackenzie Mgbako perfect in Wednesday’s 79-70 loss at Northwestern? He wasn’t. His defense remains a huge weakness. Northwestern went at him at times, and until Mgbako shows even rudimentary improvement, Indiana will be in danger of being exploited.
However, Mgbako had a welcome revival on the offensive end. He scored 20 points after failing to score 20 combined points in the previous four games.
Even more encouraging was Mgbako’s scoring versatility. He was an effective 3 of 7 from 3-point range, but according to barttorvik.com. Mgbako was 4 of 5 on shots at the rim.
That was his best effort in that department since a Dec. 3 game against Sam Houston when he was also 4 of 5 at the rim.
For Mgbako to help Indiana, and frankly, to help himself, he has to continue to spread his scoring around the floor. He can’t just be a spot-up shooter.
