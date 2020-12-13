Aggressive Armaan Franklin Sparks Indiana's Offense in Fourth Win of Season

Franklin scored a career-high 19 points to help Indiana improve to 4-2 on the season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It all starts with defense for Armaan Franklin.

Take a North Alabama possession on Sunday for example, where Franklin puts pressure on Will Soucie as soon as he starts to dribble the ball. Soucie tried to crossover, but Franklin picked his pocket and was on a one-man fast break.

He topped it off with a euro-step and left-handed finger roll for an easy two points.

It's becoming the forte of Franklin's game. He's been the top defender for Indiana, guarding players like Stanford's Zaire Williams and Florida State's Scottie Barnes and being successful while doing so.

"I'm trying to be a complete two-way player," Franklin said. "That's what I strive to be."

Franklin admits that, especially this season, he's trying to come into every game with an aggressive mentality.

He knows that with his role, it doesn't always mean scoring points, but on Sunday against North Alabama, the points came in bunches for Franklin.

He scored a career-high 19 points in Indiana's 87-52 victory over the Lions.

Most of those came from behind the three-point line, where Franklin got scorching hot, much like his performance in the Crossroads Classic last season against Notre Dame.

But Franklin even topped that Sunday in Assembly Hall, making a career-high five three-pointers, and doing so at a high clip, making 5-of-7.

Franklin shot a perfect 4-of-4 from three in the second half.

"I was really happy for him to see the ball go through the net," Archie Miller said. "He's worked hard on it."

Indiana Hoosiers guard Armaan Franklin (2) shoots the ball while North Alabama Lions forward Payton Youngblood (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Franklin's hot shooting spread throughout the team in the second half.

Rob Phinisee knocked down a pair of threes, as did Khristian Lander, and Anthony Leal made one as well.

Miller and Franklin both attributed the success to the rhythm the offense was in during those final 20 minutes.

"It was about stepping in and getting a rhythm," Franklin said.

"As long as it's in rhythm and a shot we talk about, take it," Miller said. "I told our guys, if we start developing that catch-and-shoot rhythm, we're a tough cover."

Last season, Franklin would never string together multiple games where he really stood out on the court. He had a lot of solid moments as a freshman, but the consistency wasn't there.

This season, the feel around Franklin seems much different. He's confident, he's put on about 12 to 15 more pounds of muscle, and his desire to be a two-way player for this Indiana team is an encouraging sign.

Franklin isn't going to knock down five three-pointers every game, but taking confident shots like he did on Sunday, and staying aggressive, is something that will help Indiana's offense this season.

"I am always looking to be aggressive and take what the defense gives me," Franklin said. "I wanted to knock down shots and give my teammates looks."

It's only been six games so far, but Franklin looks like he made one of the biggest leaps over the offseason.

Miller believes the Franklin that took the floor on Sunday is the Franklin that will show up for the rest of this season.

"Armaan continues to evolve as a player," Miller said. "He's worked hard. I think this is the Arman we'll be used to seeing from now on, being able to consistently knock down open shots. He's turned into a terrific player for us."

