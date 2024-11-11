AP Top 25 Poll College Basketball: Indiana Moves Up After 2-0 Start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana moved up one spot to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Monday afternoon.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are off to a 2-0 start, with an 80-61 win over SIUE and a 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois. Indiana received 600 points in this week's poll, behind No. 15 Marquette (603) and No. 14 Creighton (752). The Hoosiers are the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind No. 13 Purdue, which received 795 points.
Indiana jumped Arkansas in the rankings after the Razorbacks lost 72-67 at Baylor. Baylor also dropped four spots to No. 12 after losing 101-63 at Gonzaga, which moved up to No. 4.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State entered the rankings at No. 21, following an 80-72 win over Texas in Las Vegas. Rutgers moved up one spot to No. 24 after defeating Wagner 75-52. Illinois, Michigan State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Maryland and Michigan all received votes but did not crack the top 25.
Two of Indiana's potential nonconference opponents are ranked this week and one received votes. Indiana begins the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 27 against Louisville, which is unranked, but the Hoosiers could play No. 4 Gonzaga in the second round or No. 9 Arizona in its third game. Providence also received four points but remained unranked. Indiana could play the Friars in the third game.
There was no shakeup in the top three this week, led by No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 UConn. The biggest movers were Auburn, which jumped six spots to No. 5 after winning at Houston, and Texas A&M, which fell 10 spots to No. 23 after losting at UCF.
Here's the full poll.
1. Kansas, 2-0, (44 first-place points), 1525
2. Alabama, 2-0, (6), 1439
3. UConn, 2-0, (7), 1398
4. Gonzaga, 2-0, (3), 1371
5. Auburn, 2-0, (2), 1315
6. Duke, 2-0, 1222
7. Iowa State, 1-0, 1206
8. Houston, 1-1, 1070
9. Arizona, 2-0, 1004
10. North Carolina, 1-1, 992
11. Tennessee, 2-0, 930
12. Baylor, 1-1, 806
13. Purdue, 2-0, 795
14. Creighton, 2-0, 752
15. Marquette, 2-0, 752
16. Indiana, 2-0, 600
17. Cincinnati, 2-0, 454
18. Arkansas, 1-1, 357
19. Kentucky, 2-0, 353
20. Florida, 2-0, 332
21. Ohio State, 1-0, 273
22. St. John's, 2-0, 178
23. Texas A&M, 1-1, 169
24. Rutgers, 1-0, 157
25. Ole Miss, 2-0, 147
Others receiving votes: Illinois 144, Texas Tech 102, Wake Forest 84, Xavier 78, Texas 51, Michigan St. 41, BYU 26, Kansas St 24, UCF 20, Mississippi St. 15, New Mexico 15, Oregon 14, North Florida 14, Miami 14, Clemson 13, VCU 12, Memphis 8, Wisconsin 6, Grand Canyon 6, Providence 4, Maryland 3, Austin Peay 2, Arizona St 2, South Dakota St. 1, Michigan 1, Columbia 1, Dayton 1.
