LIVE BLOG: Follow As No. 17 Indiana Takes On Eastern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Hello to everyone from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall! Indiana men's basketball plays its second game of the season with Eastern Illinois providing the opposition.
Indiana has already played Ohio Valley Conference competition as the Hoosiers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 last Wednesday. Eastern Illinois is battle-tested having lost 112-67 at Illinois and with a 97-61 victory over Division III Earlham.
Game action
• Indiana 7-5, 1656 1H. Indiana throwing it into the post again as a first option, but unlike Wednesday's game, Ballo is passing out of double teams and finding open Hoosiers. Once on a nice cut by Mackenzie Mgbako. Another time when Malik Reneau was left by his lonesome under the rim.
• Indiana 9-8, 1550 1H. Not a lot of stopping power from either team so far. Panthers are not going to be able to handle this two-man game Indiana has going inside the arc. The Panthers have hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
• 18-18, 1155 1H. Eastern Illinois guard Nakyel Shelton is feeling it. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in a row, one with Kanaan Carlyle right in his face, as the Panthers took the initiative. Hoosiers still generating most of their attack at the rim.
Defense? What's that? Indiana is shooting 61.5%. Eastern Illinois is converting at a 70% clip, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Mackenzie Mgbako has hit all three of hits shots, including Indiana's only 3-pointer so far. Myles Rice has four assists already.
• Indiana 25-20, 915 1H. Luke Goode has made his first 3-pointer in an Indiana uniform. That had to feel good as he's been cold to start the season.
• Indiana 27-20, 832 1H. Hoosiers starting to get out on the break. Trey Galloway has facilitated much of the action. Panthers have gone into funk as they haven't hit a bucket in 2:36.
• Indiana 27-23, 755 1H. Mackenzie Mgbako picking up where he left off from the last game. Before he was subbed out for Gabe Cupps, Mgbako has 9 points on 4-for-4 shooting. He looks very confident on the floor.
Eastern Illinois has pestered the Hoosiers with timely shots. Every time the Hoosiers threaten to pull away, the Panthers answer with a bucket. The latest was a 3-pointer by Zion Fruster.
• 27-27, 625 1H. Lineup of Gabe Cupps, Langdon Hatton, Bryson Tucker, Trey Galloway and Luke Goode not getting it done offensively. Indiana quickly subs Mackenzie Mgbako and Myles Rice back into the action. Panthers on a 7-0 run.
Pregame
• Starters: Indiana - Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Oumar Ballo, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako. So Ballo will give it a shot.
Eastern Illinois - Artese Stapleton, Nakyel Shelton, Zion Fruster, Rodolfo Rufino Bolis, Kooper Jacobi.
• Internet is sloooow in my corner of Assembly Hall. It always seems to be pregame and then it straightens itself out shortly after tipoff. I'll update as possible.
• Late-arriving crowd at Assembly Hall. I'm sure a lot of fans were at Memorial Stadium into the night on Saturday. Saw the traffic gradually filing out of the parking lots last night from the press box. Yikes.
• Oumar Ballo is questionable today. Not ideal for the Hoosiers who lack frontcourt depth. We'll see how long/if Ballo can play and how Indiana handles his injury situation.
• It's a pretty easy trip for Eastern Illinois. Charleston, Ill. is less than two hours from Bloomington ... and that's being generous. If you know your roads over in that part of Illinois, Clarksville Road between Charleston, Ill. and Marshall, Ill. is your friend.
• I covered Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons for a long time when he coached Evansville and I covered Indiana State and the Missouri Valley Conference. A really good dude as Indiana fans who got to know him when he played for the Hoosiers can attest.
• Reminder to yourself if you get frustrated if Indiana has a dry spell in this game, especially early in the game: the Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in the country and it's a 40-minute game. If the game is in jeopardy in the second half, then by all means, hit the panic button, but it seemed at the first media timeout in the last game that there was over-the-top grousing about the way Indiana was playing. I know a segment of Indiana fans do over-the-top grousing as a weird point of pride, but at some point, it kind of gets to the point of parody.
