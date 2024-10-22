Ashlinn James Commits To Indiana Women’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team earned its first commitment from the Class of 2026 on Monday.
Ashlinn James, a Louisville-based point guard, announced her commitment via her social media networks.
James is a 5-foot-7 guard who will play at Assumption School in Louisville during her upperclassman seasons. Previously, James played at DuPont Manual High School in Louisville.
James is a rim-attacking driver who can run the floor and is very quick.
She attended Hoosier Hysteria on Friday along with several other recruits.
Recruiting rankings are scant for girls basketball and the the Class of 2026. James does not rate on the few lists that exist.
According to On3.com, James chose Indiana over Miami and Marquette. Statistics for her sophomore season at Louisville Manual were unavailable.
She plays for Kentucky-based Dana Evans Elite AAU program.
James’ early commitment continues a pattern that Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren has followed. Guard Maya Makalusky, about to enter her senior season at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, committed in the summer of 2023.
Current Hoosiers Lilly Meister, Lenee Beaumont and Julianna LeMendola all committed to Indiana before their senior seasons began.
Indiana, ranked No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press poll and picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll, has a home exhibition game against Maryville on Oct. 30. The Hoosiers begin the regular season on Nov. 4 when they host Brown from the Ivy League.
