Battle 4 Atlantis Schedule, TV Information, Results in Real Time
The Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the best holiday basketball tournaments every year, and this year it's no different. Three ranked teams — No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 14 Indiana and No. 24 Arizona — are in the eight-team field that starts Wednesday in Nassau, Bahamas.
The eight teams are a combined 30-4 so far this season, and Gonzaga, Indiana, Oklahoma, Providence and Dayton are all unbeaten. Louisville has lost once — at home 76-55 to No. 12 Tennessee — and West Virginia is 3-1 as well, losing 86-62 at Pittsburgh.
Arizona, which was ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press preseason poll, is the only team in the field that's struggled out of the gate. They're just 2-2, and have double-digit losses at Wisconsin and home against No. 12 Duke.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few knows the value of having great depth in a tournament like this, where all eight teams will play three games in three days. They won't do at any other time all season until their respective conference tournaments in March.
"It's obviously a huge, huge luxury. We can kind of alter our style a little bit,'' Few said. "And if somebody's struggling or not, maybe having one of their better nights, we have options where maybe in the past year or two, we've just had to kind of kind of suffer through it and just deal with it.
"So it's always nice. Obviously, there's a lot of stuff that happens over the course of a tournament like this — three games, three nights, course of a season, injuries or sickness, there's foul trouble, so all kinds of advantages."
Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes and TV information, and a bracket updated in real time. Point spreads will be updated in real time, and will results and an updated bracket after each game.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 games
- GAME 1: No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (3-1), Noon ET. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 2: No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1), 2:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 3: Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Providence Friars (5-0), 5 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 4: No. 24 Arizona Wildcats (2-2) vs. Davidson Wildcats (4-0), 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
Thursday, Nov. 28 games
- GAME 5: Indiana-Louisville winner vs. Gonzaga-West Virginia winner, Noon ET. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 6: Indiana-Louisville loser vs. Gonzaga-West Virginia loser, 2:30 ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 7: Oklahoma-Providence winner vs. Arizona-Davidson winner, 5 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 8: Oklahoma-Providence loser vs. Arizona-Davidson loser, 7:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
Friday, Nov. 29 games
- GAME 9 (7th place game): Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 10 (3rd place game): Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 11 (championship game): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN. Point Spread: Pending
- GAME 12 (5th place game): Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ESPN2. Point Spread: Pending
