Big Ten Daily (Feb. 9): League Moves Up Purdue's Tip Time With Minnesota on Thursday

The Big Ten has rescheduled two games and moved some start times around, including moving Purdue's game up three hours on Thursday and moving it to ESPN2.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – There will be no late-night basketball after all for Purdue and Minnesota basketball fans on Thursday night.

The Big Ten adjusted this week's schedule a bit to accommodate the rescheduling of a couple of games, so that means Thursday's Purdue game at Minnesota has been moved up to 5 p.m. ET from its original 8 p.m. ET slot. The game will now be televised on ESPN2 since the Illinois-Michigan game has been postponed on the same day.

Purdue has played Minnesota once already this season, winning 81-62 two weeks ago at Mackey Arena.

The Big Ten has announced adjustments to its men’s basketball schedule, and both games involve Illinois, which lost games to Nebraska and Michigan State earlier through no fault of their own.

Purdue is also waiting to hear from the league about rescheduling its game with Nebraska that was postponed on Jan. 5. It's the only game that Purdue has missed so far.

Indiana has missed two games, at Michigan State and at Michigan. Neither of those have been rescheduled, either.

Illinois at Nebraska, which had been previously postponed on Jan. 13, has been rescheduled to this Friday, Feb. 12. Illinois at Michigan State, which had been previously postponed on Jan. 23, has been rescheduled to Feb. 23.

Other TV times have been moved, too. Here are all the adjustments, as announced from the league.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Indiana at Northwestern – 5:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (time change) To read the story on this time change, CLICK HERE

Rutgers at Iowa – 7:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (time change)

Wisconsin at Nebraska – 9:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (moved from Feb. 11, 2021)

Thursday, Feb. 11

Purdue at Minnesota – 5 pm ET on ESPN2 (time and network change)

Illinois vs. Michigan – postponed

Friday, Feb. 12

Illinois at Nebraska – 9 pm ET on Big Ten Network (rescheduled from Jan. 13, 2021)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Illinois at Michigan State – 7 pm ET on FOX Sports 1 (rescheduled from Jan. 23, 2021)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Nebraska at Illinois – Game to be moved to final week of the season (Date and Time TBA)

Monday's action: Minnesota, Ohio State win

Kyle Young scored 18 points for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes won for the eighth time in nine games with a 73-65 road win at Maryland.

Duane Washington and Justin Ahrens played well for the Buckeyes, too. Washington finished with 18 of his own and Ahrens scored 11 on 4-of-9 shooting. Seth Towns also provided a couple of big first half 3-pointers and ended the night with six points.

Ohio State, which is now ranked No. 4 in the country thanks to its hot streak, is now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten. Ohio State is the first Big Ten team to get to two conference wins. Maryland is now 10-10 overall, and 4-9 in the league.

For the complete game story from our BuckeyesNow channel, CLICK HERE

Ohio State's next game is on Saturday at home against Indiana.

Earlier in the night, Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 in the Big Ten) got a much-needed win at home, beating Nebraska 79-61. Marcus Carr led the way with 21 points. The win helped get the Gophers off of their slide, where they had lost three straight and five of six.

Lat Mayen tied his career high with 15 points for Nebraska (4-10, 0-7 in the Big Ten), which lost its seventh straight game. It was the Cornhuskers' second game back after missing six outings because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

Tuesday's game: Penn State at Michigan State

There is just one Big Ten game on Tuesday, with Penn State traveling to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN. It's a huge game for both teams since each is trying to get back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Penn State has been very good at home this season, winning four of five Big Ten games in State College. But it has lost its last six road games, scoring 69.2 points, while allowing 77.2 per game. Penn State as a team has made 8.7 three-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams.

Recent stories on Big Ten basketball