Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 21): Ohio State Thumps Iowa, Snaps 5-Game Losing Streak

It's been tough sledding lately for Ohio State, losers of five straight. But the Buckeyes put it all together in a 93-77 rout of Iowa on Saturday in Columbus. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led the way with 27 points.

Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 in Big Ten) also got 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists from senior guard Isaac Likekene and got double-figure scoring from bench players Justice Sueing and Sean McNeil, who had started all 18 games before being benched for Saturday's outing.

Iowa (12-7, 4-4 in Big Ten) had won four straight games before Saturday, and struggled to shut down Ohio State's offense, which averaged just 66.7 points during that five-game skid. Ohio State shot 56.3 percent for the game, and 64.7 percent in the second half.

“Obviously it ain’t been the brightest lately, five Ls in a row,” Likekene said. “It feels good. It does something for the players and the team’s confidence to get back in that win column. It’s really a momentum thing. With us being such a new team and we having a bunch of young guys, I think it was very important for those young guys to see us get back in that win column.

"I’ve experienced starting off slow in season play and finishing out up top. It’s very important for them to see us get back in that win column.”

Ohio State had lost five straight all by single digits, the first time in program history that such a run had ever happened. Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann knew full well how much his team needed a win, but he also understands the Big Ten grind doesn't get any easier. The Buckeyes have tough road tests next week at Illinois on Tuesday and at Indiana on Saturday.

“We certainly needed it, like our next breath, so it was good to get a lot of contributions from a lot of guys,” Holtmann said. “It certainly feels really good, but it’s one game. I think that’s the perspective.''

Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game in the final minute with an apparent knee injury, and needed to be helped to the locker.

Penn State 76, Nebraska 65

Andrew Funk scored 23 points and hit five three-pointers as Penn State (13-6, 4-4 in Big Ten) rolled past Nebraska 76-65 in State College. Seth Lundy added 16 for the Nittany Lions and Jalen Pickett added 12 points and 13 rebounds

Nebraska (10-10, 3-6 in Big Ten) was led by Derrick Walker, who had 20 points. The Cornhuskers were within three (57-54) with 8:12 but Penn State went on a 15-5 to pull away.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, ppd.

Northwestern was forced to postpone a second straight game on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues affecting several players in the program. Reports have said that the game will be rescheduled for Monday. This week's game against Iowa that was postponed has been rescheduled for Jan. 31.

This will be a busy week for the Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 in Big Ten), who will have to play on back-to-back nights. They play at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Big Ten standings through Saturday, Jan. 21.

Sunday's Big Ten schedule