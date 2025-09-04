CBS Sports Tabs Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson as 'Darkhorse' Candidate to Crack List
It’s a new era in Bloomington. Indiana cleaned house, moving on from head coach Mike Woodson, and bringing in Darian DeVries from West Virginia. The Hoosiers quickly got to work in the transfer portal, building an entirely new roster – including DeVries’ son Tucker.
Their other top get in the portal was Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson – who was tabbed the No. 45 overall player in the portal by 247 Sports.
Already catching the attention of the top college basketball experts in the preseason, Wilkerson was mentioned on a list by CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter. Breaking down the “college basketball archetypes” into ten categories, Trotter listed the top five players in each “bucket” – and although Wilkerson didn’t make the cut for his position, he still received some honors.
Darkhorse candidate
Trotter named Wilkerson the “darkhorse candidate to crack the top five by the end of the season” at shooting guard. The five players ranked above Wilkerson included Louisville’s Isaac McKneely (No. 5), BYU’s Richie Saunders (No. 4), Houston’s Emanuel Sharp (No. 3), UConn’s Solo Ball (No. 2), and Louisville's Ryan Conwell (No. 1).
Wilkerson’s game
An exceptionally talented shooter, Wilkerson hit 3.4 triples per game, while leading the Conference USA in three-point percentage at a spectacular clip of 44.5 percent. Incredibly versatile as a shooter, Wilkerson has a quick, effortless release and can pull from anywhere on the floor.
Not only does he have extended range, but Wilkerson can knock down step-backs, pull-ups, jab-step threes, and is naturally a potent catch-and-shoot threat.
To top it off, Wilkerson has a midrange game, showing off typical one- and two-dribble pull-ups, along with fadeaways – all of which is, yet again, at an incredibly efficient clip.
Although he can also get downhill – and finish with either hand – Wilkerson may not be a dominant rim-attacker at Indiana from Day 1, and will likely play in a more specific role that allows his shooting ability to shine.
As a facilitator, Wilkerson can play in a secondary ball-handler role, and is more than capable as a ball-screen handler. On the defensive end, he anticipates well, and uses his size (6-foot-5) and length to get in passing lanes, and create turnovers (1.1 steals).
2025 outlook
Shooting tends to translate fairly seamlessly from mid-major to high-major, so there’s really no doubt that Wilkerson will shine as a sniper, but his ability to be impactful getting to the basket is what will ultimately determine his ceiling.
If he puts it all together, Wilkerson has the tools to be the best shooting guard in the Big Ten – and perhaps even the country.