Could Some Of Darian DeVries’ West Virginia Recruits Come To Indiana?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One thing that new Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries will almost certainly do is to bring with him some of the players who starred for him at West Virginia.
It would be a seismic surprise if Darian DeVries’ son, Tucker, didn’t play his final season at Indiana, assuming he gets an injury waiver for the eight-game season he played at West Virginia. Tucker DeVries, a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, has played his entire career with his father as his head coach.
It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see players like Jonathan Powell (who is already in the transfer portal), Amani Hansberry, and Sencire Harris make the switch (or in Harris’ case, the switch back) to the Big Ten from the Big 12.
What about West Virginia’s recruits? Here’s a look at true freshmen DeVries also might be interested in bringing aboard.
• Braydon Hawthorne – The 6-foot-9 small forward from Beckley, W. Va., has already signed his Letter Of Intent to play for the Mountaineers, the only Class of 2025 recruit to do so. The top prospect coming out of the state of West Virginia, and ranked in the top 50 by On3.com, Hawthorne is averaging 22 points per game for Huntington Prep School in West Virginia.
The unique issue with Hawthorne, as it relates to a possible Indiana move, is that he is a West Virginia native. Would Hawthorne leave his home state to follow DeVries? If he did, it says a lot about DeVries’ appeal as a head coach.
• Trent MacLean – A 6-foot-9 power forward, Maclean is from Thousand Oaks, Calif. He is the son of former UCLA All-American and nine-year NBA veteran Don MacLean. The elder MacLean has become well known to Big Ten basketball fans as a Big Ten Network analyst.
MacLean committed to West Virginia, but 247Sports reported on Tuesday that MacLean requested his release from his commitment.
A four-star forward, MacLean is a stretch forward with 3-point shooting ability. He plays for SoCal Academy in Castaic, Calif.
• Chance Mallory – A 5-foot-9 point guard, the Charlottesville, Va., native is rated a four-star recruit by Verbal Commits.
If Mallory’s name is familiar, it’s because Indiana offered him in 2023. Mallory initially committed to Virginia, but de-committed when Tony Bennett decided to retire. According to maxpreps.com, Mallory averaged 19.8 points in his first three seasons at St. Anne’s-Belfield High School in Charlottesville.
Mallory listed a group of five finalists on March 6, and West Virginia was not included among those finalists. Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt were Mallory’s top five.
However, if DeVries is still interested, the resources he has at Indiana versus what he had at West Virginia could make a difference.
• Kelvin Odih – Like MacLean, Odih committed to West Virginia, but he has also requested to be released from his commitment.
Odih is a four-star player from Providence, R.I., but he is a teammate of MacLean’s at SoCal Academy. Odih is a wing – considered a small forward or shooting guard – as he stands 6-foot-4.
Odih was the 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year in Rhode Island as he averaged 19.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for Providence La Salle High School. Odih later spent a year at South Kent High School in Connecticut before he went to the West Coast.
• Jaden Vance – Offered by West Virginia, Vance has not made a commitment to any school. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Phoenix has mostly received interest from mid-major programs – West Virginia is the only power conference school to make him an offer. Vance is considered to be a three-star recruit.
