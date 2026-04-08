Darian DeVries Schedules Crucial Transfer Portal Visit For Indiana Basketball

The upcoming weeks represent a crucial time for Indiana, with transfer portal visits about to begin.

For a team like Indiana that has just one player confirmed to return so far, coach Darian DeVries and staff have plenty of work to do.

Indiana's first reported visit will be with Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, according to multiple reports from Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports and Joe Tipton of On3. The 6-foot, 190-pound guard is scheduled to be in Bloomington from April 12-14.

Markus Burton's background and fit at Indiana

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) prepares to shoot a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Burton was named 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball during his senior year at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Ind.

Despite averaging 30.3 points per game on 42.5% 3-point shooting as a senior, Burton was somewhat overlooked as a high school recruit. Considered a three-star prospect, he was ranked No. 153 overall and No. 6 in Indiana by 247Sports, which lists Notre Dame as Burton's only Power Five offer.

Burton quickly dismissed any concerns over how his game would translate to high-major college basketball, as he earned ACC Rookie of the Year and All-ACC third team honors as a freshman in 2023-24. That season, he averaged 17.5 points per game.

Burton took another step forward as a sophomore and made the Associated Press' All-ACC first team. In 2024-25, he led the ACC with 21.3 points per game, along with 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals. Burton finished the year shooting 44.2% from the field (194-for-439), 37.5% from 3-point range (48-for-128) and 84.8% from the free throw line (117-for-138).

That led to even higher expectations for Burton and the Irish in 2025-26, as he was named to the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Bob Cousy Award watch lists. But Burton suffered a foot injury 10 games into the season, ending his junior year with the Irish. Prior to his injury, Burton scored 18+ points in four straight games against Kansas, Rutgers, Houston and Missouri.

Burton is now looking for a new home, and he's likely to receive a medical redshirt and have two years of remaining eligibility after playing just 10 of Notre Dame's 31 games in 2025-26. Indiana has needs at every position, and Burton would be a major addition as a starting point guard for DeVries.

While there are some differences in their games, DeVries could use his work with a guard like Lamar Wilkerson –– the leading scorer in Big Ten play in 2025-26 –– to show Burton how he could succeed at Indiana.

There will be tough competition, though, as Burton is scheduled to visit Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson from April 9-11, prior to his trip to Bloomington. Landing a lead guard like Burton would be an excellent start for DeVries, and it could help bring talent at other positions to Indiana.