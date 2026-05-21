Indiana Basketball Offers Top-15 2028 Prospect Brady Pettigrew

The chaos of the transfer portal season may finally be in the rearview mirror for Indiana and head man Darian DeVries, but roster-building is an ongoing activity. At all times, the Hoosiers – and every squad in the nation – must be actively pursuing players to round out future rosters.

And on Tuesday, DeVries and Co. were doing just that, as they extended an offer to 2028 guard Brady Pettigrew, according to a post on his X account.

After a great conversation with coach Clark, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University!!♥️🤍 pic.twitter.com/idYXRYnDeo — Brady Pettigrew (@BradyPettigreww) May 19, 2026

Who is Brady Pettigrew?

The No. 15 overall player in his class (247 Sports’ composite rankings), Pettigrew is a five-star prospect from Bolingbrook, Illinois. He currently holds offers from at least 19 Division 1 schools. On the AAU circuit, Pettigrew suits up for Brad Beal Elite.

Brady Pettigrew scouting report

A three-level scorer in every sense of the phrase, there isn’t a way Pettigrew can’t score the basketball. He has a feathery stroke from beyond the arc and can hit shots off the catch or the bounce.

The 6-foot-3 guard has the ball on a string, is shifty and has burst attacking the rack. He seeks out contact – and is more than willing to finish through it. Pettigrew can play off one or two feet around the hoop and can finish with either hand.

#1 player in Illinois was going CRAZY 🤬🔥



5⭐️ sophomore Brady Pettigrew is averaging 21.3 PPG with Brad Beal Elite 16U.@BradyPettigreww @NikeEYB @BradBealElite pic.twitter.com/G7nPUsuShm — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 18, 2026

His midrange game – which consists mostly of pull-up jumpers – is polished, as well. And with his open-floor speed, Pettigrew is also a nearly-unstoppable force in transition. Toss in his otherworldly vertical explosion and, as previously mentioned, Pettigrew is truly the full package on offense.

Defensively, Pettigrew has the tools – namely size, length and athleticism – to be an impactful defender at the next level. And with those same physical traits, he should also be a plus positional rebounder.

How would 2028 prospect Brady Pettigrew fit at Indiana?

There are two full seasons standing between now and Pettigrew’s collegiate debut. Naturally, a lot can change – for both Pettigrew and the Hoosiers.

But regardless of the state of Indiana’s program in 2028-29, Pettigrew would be a welcome addition. His dynamic scoring ability would create instant-impact value.

His shooting would undoubtedly be utilized from Day 1. Be it a reserve role or a heavy-usage scenario, Pettigrew would likely be a contributor from the jump. And if he develops as a facilitator and all-around playmaker, Pettigrew could, theoretically, be lead-guard material as a freshman.

But, again, it’ll be over two years until Pettigrew plays college hoops, so it’d be ill-advised to jump to any hard conclusions. That said, if the Hoosiers managed to land him, Pettigrew would very likely be the cornerstone of the future.