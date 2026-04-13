Darren Harris Commits to Indiana: What the Duke Transfer Brings

Just 24 hours ago, Indiana’s backcourt was wide open. At the time, the lone guard on the roster for next season was incoming freshman Prince-Alexander Moody.



But then Darian DeVries went and hit a home run: Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf. Then the Hoosiers followed that up with another big swing: Duke transfer Darren Harris. Here’s what to know about the latter:

Duke transfer guard Darren Harris has committed to Indiana, he announced.



The 6-5 sophomore is a former top-40 recruit.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/Nf4J82mnqT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Who is Darren Harris?

A heavily-recruited high school prospect out of Virginia, Harris wound up at Duke for his first two collegiate campaigns. Over those two years, he appeared in 57 games, including 36 in the 2025-26 season. He averaged just 3.3 points per game in 9.7 minutes this past year.

Indiana transfer Darren Harris scouting report

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) shoots a three-pointer during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Throughout his hoops career, there has been one word at the top of Harris’ scouting report, and it was likely underlined, circled and in all caps: shooter. Although the 6-foot-6 wing played just 9.7 minutes per game this past season, he still connected on 0.6 triples per outing, and at a clip of 33.3 percent.

Darren from deep!



We're now 18-22 from the floor this half pic.twitter.com/rR5xUzmZBc — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 17, 2026

For a sharpshooter, it’s difficult to be efficient on low volume, especially in a reserve, low-usage role, yet Harris managed to make an impact in his few minutes with the Blue Devils. And back in high school, Harris more-than proved himself as a deadeye from deep.

Between his size, a high set point on his jumper and his quick release, Harris can comfortably get his shot in any scenario. He’s a gravity-pulling shooter who flips the game from 5-on-5 to 4-on-4, even if he’s not hitting shots, as he forces his defender to shadow him all over the floor.

Darren had him on ice (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/7uV9gcfb7n — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 5, 2025

Still, unlike other pure shooters, Harris is willing to get his hands dirty. He’ll cut, hit the offensive glass and dive on loose balls. And he is a capable driving threat, as well. He isn’t tremendously athletic either vertically or laterally, but he’s big enough with solid ball skills and a jumper that creates driving lanes.

How will Darren Harris fit at Indiana?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) moves the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That said, even with two seasons under his belt, Harris comes to Bloomington as a bit of an unknown. He has played just 476 minutes of college basketball, none of which have been spent in a high-usage role.

Yet with the Hoosiers, Harris can be expected to be a key piece of the puzzle, either slotting in as a starting wing or in a sixth-man role (dependent on Indiana’s future portal finds). Harris is going to be on the floor for his shooting, but if he also finds success inside the arc and as a playmaker, he can develop into a go-to offensive option for Indiana.

Defensively, Harris shouldn’t have any problems. Again, he isn’t a quick-twitch athlete, but he has the size and length to hold up physically, and defensive IQ won’t be a problem for a player who saw the floor at Duke.



Pair all of that with his effort, and Harris may even be a plus defender for Indiana, not to mention a solid rebounder for his position.