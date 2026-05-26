Indiana Basketball’s 3 Non-Negotiables to Win the Big Ten in 2026-2027

Indiana posted a sub-.500 Big Ten record (9-11) in the inaugural year of Darian DeVries tenure in Bloomington.



Heading into 2026-27, there is a belief that the Hoosiers are capable of competing for a triple bye in the conference tournament (a top four finish in league play) and perhaps even the Big Ten title if everything goes to plan.



For that dream to become a reality, though, there is a laundry list of non-negotiables – and none more so than these three below:

3 musts for Indiana basketball to compete for 2026-27 Big Ten title

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries shouts instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Indiana needs to control the glass

Three-point shooting will come and go. There are off nights and on nights. And with the players the Hoosiers are bringing in, more often than not, the shots should be falling.

But in basketball, it’s all about controlling the controllables. There is a reason Illinois and Michigan State have been two of the winningest squads in the league over the past few years (or decades for the Spartans): rebounding.

After getting decimated on the boards a year ago, the Hoosiers are well-positioned to flip that trend in 2026-27. Incoming transfer big men Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu averaged double-digit rebounds per 40 minutes in the 2025-26 season, and the pair will anchor Indiana’s frontcourt.

But the Hoosiers’ perimeter crew of Markus Burton, Bryce Lindsay, Jaeden Mustaf and Darren Harris also need to contribute on the boards. It must be an emphasis for head man Darian DeVries and his staff. Rebounding prowess can offset any shortcomings – and it’ll amplify any other strengths.

Freshmen production off the bench

The transfer portal haul has dominated headlines this offseason – and for good reason. But the Hoosiers appear to only have six true contributors via the portal, along with one returner in Trent Sisley.

That means incoming freshmen Prince-Alexander Moody, Vaughn Karvala, Trevor Manhertz and Clemens Sokolov all may battle for rotational minutes. Both Karvala and Manhertz may have a better opportunity than Moody, given the crowded backcourt room and additional space on the wing.

.@IndianaMBB commit Vaughn Karvala showcasing the versatility 🫡 #ChipotleNationals



CIA Bella Vista with a 13-point lead over Paul VI at the half. pic.twitter.com/nz3szP0OeX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Sokolov must be an instant contributor to provide backup minutes to Sherrell and Yigitoglu. All four freshmen have the ability – and one or two need – to be key cogs in the rotation in Year 1.

A defensive stopper must emerge

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) defends Florida State Seminoles guard Thomas Bassong (3) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Last year the defensive stopper for Indiana was… nobody. Conor Enright was arguably the closest, but, in all honesty, he earns that honor more for heart than actual ability. As a result, the Hoosiers ranked just No. 66 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

In 2026-27, Indiana is in a much better position defensively, strictly from a personnel standpoint. Markus Burton is a man on a mission defensively while both Sherrell and Yigitoglu can protect the basket – especially the former.

But Burton is too small and Sherrell and Yigitoglu are too big to be true defensive stoppers. Only a wing or guard with tremendous length can slot into that role. That leaves us with two prime candidates: Harris and Mustaf. Given their respective athletic attributes, we’ll give Mustaf the nod.

At 6-foot-6 with length and both lateral and vertical burst, Mustaf has all of the physical tools to be a defensive menace. If he can pair those traits with attention-to-detail and effort, Mustaf will be that defensive stopper the Hoosiers need – but it’s up to DeVries and Co. to elevate him into that territory.