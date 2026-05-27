Why Duke Transfer Darren Harris Could Be Indiana's Hidden X-Factor in 2026-27

Indiana has brought in seven total transfers in the 2026 offseason, six of whom come from high-major programs (mid-major transfer Justin Monden rounds out the portal class).

Of those six players from power-conference squads, five were starters for their previous club. The lone outlier: Duke transfer Darren Harris. In his two seasons with the Blue Devils, Harris never played more than 9.7 minutes per game and was unable to ever crack the rotation.

Indiana basketball’s experienced 2026 transfer class

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) looks for an open teammate during a NCAA men's basketball game against Missouri at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton and Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell headline the Hoosiers’ star-studded transfer class. Both Burton and Sherrell are proven products with the former filling it up for three seasons in the ACC while the latter served as an interior anchor for an Alabama club that made a Sweet 16 appearance this past year.

But transfers Samet Yigitoglu (SMU), Bryce Lindsay (Villanova) and Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech) are also known commodities. They have showcased their abilities against high-major foes in volume minutes. Harris, meanwhile, has not.

Indiana, for the most part, knows what it will get from its incoming personnel.



Sure, the ultimate team fit and exact performance is dependent on a variety of factors for each player, but Darian DeVries and his staff can project each player’s contributions fairly accurately. But Harris will be tougher.

Why Duke transfer Darren Harris may be Indiana basketball’s X-Factor in 2026-27

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here is the good news: Harris spent two seasons at Duke. With that experience under his belt, the intangibles won’t be an issue.



The expectation is a college hooper shouldn’t struggle with defensive rotations or communication, but some players do. That won’t be a problem for Harris, though.



The Blue Devils operate at a different level on both ends (evident in their sustained success), and high-level IQ is a must for any player who dons the Duke threads.

In other words: Harris is a high-floor player. There won’t be a time Harris steps on the floor and “doesn’t belong”. The question is how much impact can he create?

His intangibles will ensure he doesn’t stand out in a negative way. But can Harris stand out in a positive manner? That will come down to his actual skills – which he hasn’t truly had the opportunity to display thus far in his college career.

His shooting ability is well established. Harris shot 30.8 percent from long distance over his two seasons at Duke. And considering he took only 1.6 per game and averaged just 8.4 minutes per contest, 30.8 percent is actually a relatively impressive number.

Darren from deep!



We're now 18-22 from the floor this half pic.twitter.com/rR5xUzmZBc — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 17, 2026

There is no reason to believe that with more volume, Harris, who was a top-40 recruit out of high school, won’t be a go-to marksman for the Hoosiers.

But what about the rest of his game? Defensively and on the glass, we can expect Harris to not take anything off the table – if not be a plus presence.



Now, if Harris can also put the rock on the floor and have supplemental rim-attacking ability or even a midrange game – anything to ensure he can’t just be chased off the three-point line – then his value skyrockets.

Harris, at the bare minimum, will be an impactful reserve for Indiana, offering mistake-free rotational minutes with spot-up ability on offense. But if he puts it all together, Harris would be the ideal presence for the Hoosiers on the wing, perhaps launching them into Big Ten title contention.