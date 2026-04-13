Indiana Lands Transfer Guard Jaeden Mustaf: Scouting Report & Fit

Between the transfer portal and players running out of eligibility, Indiana’s roster has been decimated, meaning Darian DeVries and his staff must make a handful of moves in the coming days and weeks to build an NCAA Tournament-worthy roster.

And on Monday, the Hoosiers took their first step in doing just that, landing the commitment of Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports. Here’s what to know about Mustaf:

NEWS: Georgia Tech transfer guard Jaeden Mustaf has committed to Indiana, sources told @On3.



The 6-6 sophomore averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season, while shooting nearly 39% from three.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/R3RmvnPLT5 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Who is Jaeden Mustaf?

Originally a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Mustaf, a product of Overtime Elite, went to Georgia Tech and was an instant-impact player. As a freshman, Mustaf averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 26 games (started 10). In his sophomore season this past year, all his numbers climbed, as he scored 10.4 points, grabbed 4.3 rebounds, and dished out 2.4 assists.

Indiana commit Jaeden Mustaf scouting report

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) dribbles against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A combo guard, Mustaf can toggle between lead playmaker and off-ball guard duties. At his best getting to the basket, Mustaf is methodical in picking his opportunities, but when he attacks, he goes. He has great burst and a fairly deep bag of dribble moves, along with a powerful 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame.

Although he’s capable in the midrange – be it a floater or pull-up jumper – Mustaf thrives at the rim, where he can finish above or through defenders. From deep, he was quite efficient in 2025-26 at 38.9 percent, but he hit just 0.7 per game. Between the eye test and his free-throw percentage of 72.7, it appears unlikely he’ll ever be a sharpshooter, but the jumper is respectable enough to supplement his downhill ability.

As a playmaker, Mustaf can take the lead reins, operating out of ball-screen action or making post entries, although his creation truly shines on simple drives and kicks. He has that coveted ability to work himself into the teeth of the defense, draw help and find an open teammate.

He also rebounds well for his position – surely aided by his size and athleticism – while Mustaf is a capable defender with the tools to develop into an exceptional one.

How will Jaeden Mustaf fit at Indiana?

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Mustaf is unlikely to be Indiana’s lead guard, but he’d fit extremely well alongside another creator. With his downhill ability, Mustaf can generate instant offense and his isolation game could pay dividends in late-clock situations.

Pairing him with a talented lead guard would allow Mustaf to focus on scoring – along with defense and rebounding – while just adding secondary playmaking when necessary. Regardless of how the rest of the portal season unfolds for the Hoosiers, Mustaf is a surefire starter.