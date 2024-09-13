Dates Reportedly Set For Indiana, Purdue Rivalry Games in 2024-25 Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The full schedule hasn't been released yet, but Indiana's 2024-25 slate is slowly coming together.
On Friday, Jon Rothstein reported dates for the Indiana versus Purdue rivalry series.
Purdue will host Indiana on Friday, Jan. 31 at Mackey Arena, and the Hoosiers will host the Boilermakers on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Big Ten has expanded to 18 teams for the 2024-25 season, but the conference has decided to stick with a 20-game conference schedule. That means Big Ten teams will only play three opponents twice and 14 opponents just once.
Despite conference expansion, the Big Ten is still trying to honor traditional rivalries like Indiana versus Purdue. The Hoosiers and Boilermakers will still play each other twice annually for the foreseeable future.
If preseason predictions are any indication, the Indiana versus Purdue games in 2024-25 will come with high stakes. Lindy's Sports recently projected Indiana to win the Big Ten and Purdue to finish second, with the teams ranked No. 15 and No. 17 in the nation, respectively.
Purdue defeated Indiana in both matchup during the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers won 87-66 at Indiana, then defeated the Hoosiers 79-59 at Mackey Arena.
That was revenge from the previous season, when Indiana won both matchups – 79-74 in Bloomington and 79-71 in West Lafayette. Purdue leads the all-time series 127-92, including a 7-3 advantage in the last 10 matchups. Since 2000, Purdue leads the series 24-20.
Here's a quick look at the 2024-25 rosters.
- Indiana: Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau, Oumar Ballo, Luke Goode, Anthony Leal, Jakai Newton, Gabe Cupps, Bryson Tucker, Langdon Hatton, Dallas James.
- Purdue: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Myles Colvin, Cam Heide, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Will Berg, Caleb Furst, Brian Waddell, Gicarri Harris, Raleigh Burgess, Daniel Jacobsen, CJ Cox, Jack Benter.
And here's what we know about Indiana's 2024-25 schedule so far.
Exhibition games
- Oct. 27 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. Time and TV TBA.
- Nov. 1 (Friday): Indiana vs. Marian University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Time and TV TBA.
Regular season games
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday): Indiana vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Nov. 10 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Nov. 16 (Saturday): Indiana vs. South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Nov. 21 (Thursday): Indiana vs. UNC Greensboro at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. Louisville; Nassau, Bahamas; 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. Gonzaga OR West Virginia; Nassau, Bahamas; 12 p.m. ET on ESPN OR 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): Battle 4 Atlantis – Indiana vs. TBD; Nassau, Bahamas; Time and TV TBD
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday): Indiana vs. Sam Houston State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Dec. 6 (Friday): Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Dec. 9 (Monday): Indiana vs. Minnesota; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
- Dec. 13 (Friday): Indiana at Nebraska; Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.; Time and TV TBD
- Dec. 21 (Saturday): Indiana vs. UT-Chattanooga at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Dec. 28 (Saturday): Indiana vs. Winthrop at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Time and TV TBA.
- Jan. 5 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Penn. Time and TV TBA
- Jan. 31 (Friday): Indiana at Purdue; Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
- Feb. 23 (Sunday): Indiana vs. Purdue; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.; Time and TV TBD
(Full Big Ten schedule dates, game times, TV designations TBA)
- Home only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
- Away only: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
- Home and away: Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue