Ex-Indiana Stars James Blackmon Jr., Yogi Ferrell Included On Assembly Ball TBT Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When it comes to The Basketball Tournament – the annual winner-take-all summer tournament featuring alumni teams from colleges – one ex-Hoosier is running it back. Another is giving it his first go.
The Assembly Ball team comprised primarily of former Indiana Hoosiers announced on Tuesday via its social media account that former Hoosiers James Blackmon Jr. and Yogi Ferrell will be a part of the team that will participate in the July tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
“Hoosier fans, I’d like to announce I’m back. I’ll be with the team this summer – Assembly Ball,” Blackmon said in a video. “I’m excited to see everyone there.”
Blackmon played at Indiana from 2014-17. He averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Tom Crean-coached Hoosiers. Blackmon signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, but did not make the final roster.
Blackmon played in the G League with the 76ers affiliate Delaware 87ers and also played in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd. Blackmon later continued his career in Europe, playing in Italy and Turkey.
Ferrell was the key player on Assembly Ball’s 2024 team. In their three games, Ferrell averaged 20.3 points. He had 27 points in Assembly Ball’s opening win against The Cru – comprised of Valparaiso alumni.
Ferrell was a standout point guard for the Hoosiers from 2012-16. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.6 assists during his Indiana career.
Ferrell had a five-year NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers from 2016-21. He averaged 7.7 points in his NBA career.
Ferrell continues to play professionally. After stops in Greece, Slovenia and China, Ferrell has played for KK Buducnost in Montenegro since 2023. Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan also plays for Buducnost.
Buducnost plays in the competitive ABA League, a multi-national league consisting of teams from the former Yugoslavia as well as the United Arab Emirates.
No other players have been announced for Assembly Ball. So far, three teams are assigned to the Indianapolis Regional. Co-hosts Assembly Hall and All Good Dawgs (Butler alumni) and The Cru are slated to participate.
In 2024, former Hoosiers Devonte Green, Jordan Hulls, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson, Noah Vonleh, Troy Williams, Ferrell and Morgan played for Assembly Ball, along with players from other universities.
Assembly Ball went 2-1 in the 2024 TBT. It defeated The Cru 89-79 in its first game, then knocked off the Men Of Mackey – Purdue alumni – in a 68-55 victory. Assembly Ball fell to Eberlein Drive – a team consisting of alumni from several universities – in the Butler Regional final, 82-79.
The allure of the tournament – besides giving fans a chance to see former players on the court again – is that the winning team takes home $1 million.
