Former Duquesne Guard Jerni Kiaku Commits To Indiana Women’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball bolstered its guard depth on Monday as former Duquesne guard Jerni Kiaku committed to the Hoosiers.
Kiaku announced her commitment on her Instagram feed.
Kiaku, from Garner, N.C., is a 5-foot-7 guard. She played two seasons at Duquesne after starting her career at North Carolina Central.
Kiaku became a starter for Duquesne during the 2024-25 season. She averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and converted 47.1% from the field.
Kiaku should have one year of eligibility left, assuming eligibility requirements remain the same next season.
Kiaku had a solid season for Duquesne, members of the Atlantic 10 Conference. She shot 50% or better in 11 games with eight or more field goal attempts. She led the Dukes in scoring five times, including a 24-point season-high against Niagara on Nov. 16, 2024.
When Kiaku played at North Carolina Central during the 2022-23 season, she was one of the most decorated freshman players in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. She averaged 10.7 points, an was a third-team All-MEAC selection. She was also the MEAC Rookie of the Year.
Kiaku became the fifth player to join the Indiana roster. Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan has also committed. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama) and Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) have also committed to the Hoosiers.
Competition in the new-look Indiana backcourt should be fierce.
Six total Indiana players left via the transfer portal with five of them already finding their new homes. Lexus Bargesser committed to Colorado State on Saturday. Julianna LaMendola (Grand Canyon), Yarden Garzon (Maryland), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Murray State) and Lilly Meister (Kansas) all previously announced their future schools.
Henna Sandvik has yet to announce her new school.
The Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
