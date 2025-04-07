Indiana Women’s Basketball Adds Phoenix Stotjin From Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball got its latest addition from the transfer portal on Sunday night.
Former Arkansas guard Phoenix Stotjin announced via her Instagram account that she is coming to Indiana.
Stotjin is a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 7.2 points for the Razorbacks in 2025, her lone season with Arkansas. She will have three years of eligibility left.
Indiana is banking on Stotjin improving her shooting with the Hoosiers. She converted 31.7% from the field, including 26% on 3-point shots. She struggled at the line with a 52.4% conversion rate.
Stotjin is a native of the Netherlands and played for BC Triple Threat in Amsterdam. She averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Triple Threat.
Stotjin averaged 15 points and 2.4 assists for the Dutch U18 team at the 2023 European Championships.
Stotjin’s mother, Anouk, is a recording star with numerous hits charted in the Low Countries of the Netherland and Belgium.
Stotjin is the second player Indiana has added in the transfer portal. Former Alabama guard Chloe Spreen committed to the Hoosiers last week.
As of Monday, Indiana has Shay Ciezki, Faith Wiseman, Lenee Beaumont and Sydney Fenn returning from the 2025 roster. True freshmen Nevaeh Caffey and Maya Makalusky will be added as incoming freshmen.
With the addition of Spreen and Stotjin, it means there are still seven spots available for Indiana to fill.
