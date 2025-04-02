Chloe Spreen Comes Home As 2024 Miss Basketball Commits To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team is stockpiling Miss Basketballs.
On Wednesday, Indiana’s 2024 Miss Basketball – Chloe Spreen – announced that she is transferring to Indiana from Alabama. Later on Wednesday, Indiana women's basketball made it official with their own announcement.
The Bedford, Ind., native will be part of a roster that includes 2025 Indiana Miss Basketball Maya Makalusky and 2025 Missouri Show-Me Miss Basketball Nevaeh Caffey.
Spreen, a 5-foot-10 guard, visited Indiana on Sunday and made her decision on Wednesday. She has three years of eligibility left.
Spreen played sparingly at Alabama during her freshman campaign. She appeared in 20 games and averaged 6.5 points per appearance. She averaged 1.2 points and made only 26.9% of her shots. She was also 18.2% from 3-point range.
Indiana is bringing Spreen back to her home state on the impressive potential she displayed when she starred at Bedford North Lawrence High School.
She scored 1,869 points and had 633 rebounds, 259 assists and 200 steals during her career at Bedford North Lawrence from 2020-24. She averaged 17.6 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Spreen was a four-star recruit coming out of Bedford North Lawrence. In addition to her Miss Basketball honor in 2024, she was the MaxPreps Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023.
Spreen committed to Alabama in April 2023. Indiana was interested very early in Spreen’s high school career, offering her a scholarship, but Spreen mostly entertained out-of-state offers and went to Alabama instead.
Spreen is the third Miss Basketball to play at Bedford North Lawrence, and all three suited up for Indiana for part of their careers. Spreen has reversed the course the other Miss Basketball winners from Bedford North Lawrence took.
Marla Inman Eltrevoog, the 1992 Miss Basketball, played at Indiana during the 1992-93 season before she transferred to Louisville.
Jorie Allen, the 2019 Miss Basketball, played at Indiana during the 2019-20 season before she transferred to DePaul. Allen just finished her career as she averaged 20 points for the Blue Demons in 2025.
Spreen becomes the first player added as Indiana coach Teri Moren is in rebuilding mode. Six Hoosiers with remaining eligibility – Yarden Garzon, Lexus Bargesser, Henna Sandvik, Lilly Meister, Julianna LaMendola and Sharnecce Currie-Jelks – have gone into the transfer portal.
Indiana also lost Chloe Moore-McNeil, Sydney Parrish and Karoline Striplin as their eligibility was exhausted.
In addition to Spreen, Caffey and Makalusky, guard Shay Ciezki, guard Valentyna Kadlecova, guard Lenee Beaumont, forward Faith Wiseman and forward Sydney Fenn are set to return to the Hoosiers for the 2025-26 season.
