Former Hoosier Julianna LaMendola Will Continue Career at Grand Canyon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola announced her next destination in her college basketball journey on Tuesday.
LaMendola announced via her Instagram account that she will play for Grand Canyon University in the Phoenix area.
LaMendola heads to the Antelopes as they are poised to move up in the college basketball pecking order. Currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference, Grand Canyon is moving up to the Mountain West Conference starting with the 2026-27 season.
LaMendola will have two years of eligibility left after she spent two seasons with the Hoosiers as a reserve guard.
The Coppell, Texas native played in 60 career games for the Hoosiers, starting five of them. She averaged 2.1 points and two rebounds during her career.
All five starts came during the 2025 season and they came when Sydney Parrish was out of the lineup. During that stretch, LaMendola achieved her career high of 10 points against Bellarmine on Dec. 15. She also had a career-high 11 rebounds in a game against North Carolina at Battle 4 Atlantis.
A bigger guard at 6-foot-1, LaMendola wasn't able to crack the rotation. She had Parrish, Yarden Garzon ahead of her throughout her Indiana career.
LeMendola is the fourth former Hoosier to find her new basketball home. Yarden Garzon (Maryland), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Murray State) and Lilly Meister (Kansas) all previously announced their future schools.
Henna Sandvik and Lexus Bargesser have yet to announce their new schools.
Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama) and Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) have also committed to the Hoosiers.
