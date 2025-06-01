Former Hoosier Thomas Bryant Is Pivotal As Indiana Pacers Advance To NBA Finals
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers protected their homecourt in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with an 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers advanced to their second NBA Finals, the last coming in 2000.
That the Pacers were able to clinch the Eastern Conference championship in front of their passionate fans was not necessarily a surprise.
That Thomas Bryant was pivotal in the Pacers’ third quarter surge was a pleasant surprise for both Pacers and Indiana Hoosiers fans.
With Myles Turner having four fouls, Bryant played major minutes in the third quarter and had his most productive playoff game of his career.
Bryant scored 11 points – a career playoff-high – in 13 minutes of action. Bryant also had three rebounds and a blocked shot – Anunoby was on the wrong end of the swat.
Bryant scored eight of his 11 points in the third quarter as the Pacers out-scored the Knicks 34-23 in the third period to get an upper-hand in the game they would not surrender.
Bryant subbed in for Turner with 10:14 left in the third quarter. Six seconds after he entered the game, Bryant blocked a shot by former Indiana Hoosiers teammate Anunoby.
Bryant later hit a corner three to put the Pacers up 72-61 with 8:10 left. Bryant made another with 6:44 left to push the Pacers’ lead to 78-63.
Bryant added a couple of free throws before he was subbed out with 55 seconds left in the quarter. The Pacers were up 12 when Bryant left the game.
Bryant’s impact can be seen in his plus-minus number. Along with Ben Sheppard, Bryant led the Pacers bench with a plus-7.
It was Bryant’s 17th career playoff game and just the second in which he reached double-figure scoring. He scored 10 points in a Miami Heat loss to Boston in 2024.
The other former Hoosier in the game – Anunoby – led the Knicks with 24 points. Anunoby was 10 of 18 from the field and added five rebounds and three assists.
Anunoby and Bryant were teammates at Indiana from 2015-17 and they were both integral players on Indiana’s 2016 Sweet 16 team. That was the last time the Hoosiers made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
However, Anunoby fell short of what would have been his second NBA Finals appearance. Bryant will make his second Finals appearance. He was part of Denver’s 2023 NBA championship team.
The NBA Finals begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
