NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 19): Clean Sweep for Former Hoosiers in Playoff Wins on Wednesday

Former Hoosiers OG Anunoby, Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford all contributed to victories for the respective teams in NBA playoff games on Wednesday.

Here's a look at what they did in our daily "Hoosiers in the Pros'' basketball roundup, with a look at what's going on Thursday with the former Indiana guys:

Wednesday's Results

Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99: The defending champion Raptors have jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their series with the Nets. Former Hoosier OG Anunoby started and played 36 minutes, scoring just six points, struggling with his shot (2-for-8 from the field, 0-for-3 from three-point range). He had five rebounds, and played great defensively, with two steals and two blocked shots.

The Jazz evened its series with the Nuggets, and former Hoosier made his second straight playoff start. His impact wasn't as great as the opener, as he finished with just five points in 14 minutes. Jazz coach Quin Snyder found some hot hands of the bench and rode them to the victory. Boston Celtics 128, Philadephia 76ers 101: The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after that blowout win. Rookie Romeo Langford played 23 minutes. He scored only six points, but played well defensively and had an impressive plus-minus of 26. Langford got more playing time with starting guard Gordon Hayward out for several weeks with an ankle injury. Langford is dealing with an injury himself, torn ligaments in his wrist, but is battling through it.

The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after that blowout win. Rookie played 23 minutes. He scored only six points, but played well defensively and had an impressive plus-minus of 26. Langford got more playing time with starting guard Gordon Hayward out for several weeks with an ankle injury. Langford is dealing with an injury himself, torn ligaments in his wrist, but is battling through it. Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114: The Mavericks evened up their series with the Clippers with an impressive win. Luka Doncic led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Thursday's Games

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat (1 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN): The big concern in Game 2 is whether Victor Oladipo will be good to go for the Pacers. He injured his eye in the first quarter of the Game 1 loss to the heat, and did not return. He seemed better on Wednesday and appears to be good to go. "I think everybody saw the pictures," Oladipo said. "I just couldn't open my eye, just couldn't see for a little bit. A few hours later, my eye calmed down and my vision started coming back. Oladipo watched most of the game from the locker room, and feels like the Pacers can bounce back. "I feel like we're right there," he said. "One or two, maybe even three more plays, better execution, getting a few more stops and I feel like we've got a great chance of winning this series. I'm feeling better, seeing better. We'll see how I feel for tomorrow. Hopefully everything is great and I can continue to help my team."

The Rockets look to go up 2-0 on Thursday, and Eric Gordon will need to play a big role again with All-Star Russell Westbrook still out with a quad injury. Gordon scored 21 points on Tuesday in the series-opening win. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” . “It’s going to take a little bit. He’s working hard and he’s feeling better every day. The images are looking better. But I think it’s too early to say how many days he’s out. I don’t think anybody knows.” Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, (6 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN). The No. 8-seeded Magic pulled off a big surprise, and they'd love to double up on that upset win on Thursday.

The No. 8-seeded Magic pulled off a big surprise, and they'd love to double up on that upset win on Thursday. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN): The Trail Blazers were the other No. 8 seed that pulled off an upset, so Game 2 should be interesting for them as well in this seven-game series.

