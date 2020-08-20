SI.com
NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 19): Clean Sweep for Former Hoosiers in Playoff Wins on Wednesday

Tom Brew

Former Hoosiers OG Anunoby, Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford all contributed to victories for the respective teams in NBA playoff games on Wednesday.  

Here's a look at what they did in our daily "Hoosiers in the Pros'' basketball roundup, with a look at what's going on Thursday with the former Indiana guys:

Wednesday's Results

  • Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99: The defending champion Raptors have jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their series with the Nets. Former Hoosier OG Anunoby started and played 36 minutes, scoring just six points, struggling with his shot (2-for-8 from the field, 0-for-3 from three-point range). He had five rebounds, and played great defensively, with two steals and two blocked shots.
  • Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105: The Jazz evened its series with the Nuggets, and former Hoosier Juwan Morgan made his second straight playoff start. His impact wasn't as great as the opener, as he finished with just five points in 14 minutes. Jazz coach Quin Snyder found some hot hands of the bench and rode them to the victory.
  • Boston Celtics 128, Philadephia 76ers 101: The Celtics have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after that blowout win. Rookie Romeo Langford played 23 minutes. He scored only six points, but played well defensively and had an impressive plus-minus of 26. Langford got more playing time with starting guard Gordon Hayward out for several weeks with an ankle injury. Langford is dealing with an injury himself, torn ligaments in his wrist, but is battling through it.
  • Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114: The Mavericks evened up their series with the Clippers with an impressive win. Luka Doncic led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. 

Thursday's Games

  • Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat (1 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN): The big concern in Game 2 is whether Victor Oladipo will be good to go for the Pacers. He injured his eye in the first quarter of the Game 1 loss to the heat, and did not return. He seemed better on Wednesday and appears to be good to go. "I think everybody saw the pictures," Oladipo said. "I just couldn't open my eye, just couldn't see for a little bit. A few hours later, my eye calmed down and my vision started coming back. Oladipo watched most of the game from the locker room, and feels like the Pacers can bounce back. "I feel like we're right there," he said. "One or two, maybe even three more plays, better execution, getting a few more stops and I feel like we've got a great chance of winning this series. I'm feeling better, seeing better. We'll see how I feel for tomorrow. Hopefully everything is great and I can continue to help my team."
  • Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3:30 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN): The Rockets look to go up 2-0 on Thursday, and Eric Gordon will need to play a big role again with All-Star Russell Westbrook still out with a quad injury. Gordon scored 21 points on Tuesday in the series-opening win. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” D’Antoni said of Westbrook's return. “It’s going to take a little bit. He’s working hard and he’s feeling better every day. The images are looking better. But I think it’s too early to say how many days he’s out. I don’t think anybody knows.”
  • Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks, (6 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN). The No. 8-seeded Magic pulled off a big surprise, and  they'd love to double up on that upset win on Thursday. 
  • Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN): The Trail Blazers were the other No. 8 seed that pulled off an upset, so Game 2 should be interesting for them as well in this seven-game series.

Basketball

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 19): Kyle Hart Helps Red Sox Snap 9-Game Losing Streak

It was a big day for former Indiana players in the pros. Kyle Hart pitched well to end a living streak, Josh Phegley hit his first homer of the year and Caleb Baragar was perfect again.

Tom Brew

Kevin Warren Writes Open Letter to Big Ten Community, Will 'Not Revisit' Decision

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote a letter to the Big Ten community and will not revisit his decision to postpone fall sports.

Dylan Wallace

Juwan Morgan Helps Hometown, Puts on Back-to-School NBA 2K Tournament

Juwan Morgan helped sponsor an NBA 2K tournament this past weekend to help fund children get school supplies for the upcoming year.

Dylan Wallace

NCAA Football Oversight Committee Proposes 12-hour Model for Teams Not Playing in Fall

The NCAA football oversight committee is proposing a 12-hour schedule model for idle teams to stay involved this fall. They hope for it to be approved Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Saban and I Agree That Spring Football is a Bad Idea

The Big Ten said no to fall football, but the SEC is moving forward. Alabama football coach Nick Saban compared spring football to a "JV season.''

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 18): Schwarber Homers in Cubs' Win; Baragar Perfect Again

Several former Indiana baseball players had big days in action on Tuesday. Here's our daily roundup of Hoosiers in the Pros.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 18): Eric Gordon Explodes for 21 Points in Houston Rockets' Win

The injury-riddled Houston Rockets really need Eric Gordon right now, and the former Hoosier stepped up big in their series-opening win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Oladipo Injured in Pacers' Loss

Victor Oladipo was poked in the eye of Game 1 of Pacers-Heat series Tuesday and did not return.

Dylan Wallace

'Oh My Goodness Look at my Son': Juwan Morgan's Family Reacts to First Career Playoff Start

Former Indiana forward Juwan Morgan made his playoff debut Monday. Morgan was the first undrafted rookie to start a playoff game.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 17): Catching up With Former Indiana Players on Monday

Here's what Indiana's players in the big leagues did on Monday and what comes next for them all. Three are on national TV games on ESPN on Tuesday.

Tom Brew