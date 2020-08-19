NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 18): Eric Gordon Explodes for 21 Points in Houston Rockets' Win

Eric Gordon is trying to bounce back from a serious ankle injury, and he seems to be doing just fine. He scored 21 points Tuesday night and helped the Houston Rockets win their series opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning 123-108.

Gordon played 30 minutes and seemed to be moving around well. He was 7-for-17 from the field, and 2-for-6 from deep. He made all five free throws, and his performance was huge because the Rockets are playing with All-Star Russell Westbrook, who's out with a quad injury.

"Since we're undersized, we have to play that way, we have to be flying around," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said following Tuesday's victory. "And when we play with the speed and the intensity that we're playing with, it makes it tough on teams. ... I thought the effort was out of sight."

The Rockets always know what they're going to get from leading scorer James Harden, but to make a run in the playoffs, they need others to step up, starting with Gordon, the former Hoosier. The Rockets made 20 three-pointers and moved the ball well.

“It’s all about playmaking,” Gordon said. “I’m going to continue to attack the rim or knock down a shot. That’s the great thing about my game: I can always attack the rim, and I can always get a 3, and I can always penetrate and kick the ball to someone else.

"We're an experienced team and we know what it takes to win. But we can still get better for the next game.''

Gordon is one of six former Indiana players still alive in the NBA playoffs.

Tuesday's other games

Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101: Victor Oladipo was injured late in the first quarter of the Pacers' loss. He got hit in the eye with 3:28 to go in the period and did not return. He was evaluated at the league's medical facility and is considered day-to-day. The Pacers play again on Thursday. (Related story below)

Victor Oladipo was injured late in the first quarter of the Pacers' loss. He got hit in the eye with 3:28 to go in the period and did not return. He was evaluated at the league's medical facility and is considered day-to-day. The Pacers play again on Thursday. (Related story below) Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110: In a stunning start to the day on Tuesday, the No. 1-seeded Bucks looked lethargic and got beat by Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic.

In a stunning start to the day on Tuesday, the No. 1-seeded Bucks looked lethargic and got beat by Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic. Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93: A second No. 1-seed went down Tuesday night when the Lakers struggled to score in a loss to Portland. It was the first time both No. 1 seeds lost their opening game in the playoffs since 1984.LeBron James had a triple-double, with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. The Lakers are just 5-for-32 from three-point range (15.6 percent).

Wednesday's games

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBATV): The defending champion Raptors rolled to an easy 134-110 victory in the series opener on Monday, so they'd like to make short work of the Nets. Former Hoosier OG Anunoby started and scored 12 points in 34 minutes in the win.

The defending champion Raptors rolled to an easy 134-110 victory in the series opener on Monday, so they'd like to make short work of the Nets. Former Hoosier started and scored 12 points in 34 minutes in the win. Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 4 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Donovan Mitchell was Superman on Monday for the Utah Jazz, scoring a whopping 57 points in their NBA Playoffs opener. But the first thing he wanted to talk about? Juwan Morgan . The former Indiana star made his first-ever start in a playoff game and led the Jazz with 17 plus-minus rating. “First off, I just want to give a huge shoutout to Juwan Morgan,” Mitchell said. “Very impressive for a rookie to come in and start his first playoff game and contribute the way he did. Huge credit to him. I know a lot of people were probably confused (why Morgan started), but we trust him. Shoutout to him for stepping up.” Denver leads the series 1-0.

Donovan Mitchell was Superman on Monday for the Utah Jazz, scoring a whopping 57 points in their NBA Playoffs opener. But the first thing he wanted to talk about? . The former Indiana star made his first-ever start in a playoff game and led the Jazz with 17 plus-minus rating. “First off, I just want to give a huge shoutout to Juwan Morgan,” “Very impressive for a rookie to come in and start his first playoff game and contribute the way he did. Huge credit to him. I know a lot of people were probably confused (why Morgan started), but we trust him. Shoutout to him for stepping up.” Denver leads the series 1-0. Philadephia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. (TV: TNT): The Celtics won the opener on Monday, but also had a big loss, losing starting guard Gordon Hayward for about four weeks with a sprained ankle. His injury might open the door for some more playing time for former Hoosier Romeo Langford, who didn't play in the opener. He's battling a torn ligament in his wrist, but says he wants to play through it. (Related story below)

The Celtics won the opener on Monday, but also had a big loss, losing starting guard Gordon Hayward for about four weeks with a sprained ankle. His injury might open the door for some more playing time for former Hoosier Romeo Langford, who didn't play in the opener. He's battling a torn ligament in his wrist, but says he wants to play through it. (Related story below) Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (TV: TNT): The Clippers took the series opener in a 118-110 victory that got pretty chippy. Kawhi Leonard (29) and Paul George (27) led the Clippers.

Related stories on Hoosiers in the Pros